DGAP-News: TOM TAILOR Holding SE

Operational transformation proceeds as planned

TOM TAILOR GROUP achieved best after-tax result in company's history

- After-tax result increases to 17.1 Mio. EUR (2016: -73.0 Mio. EUR)

- EBITDA increases to 83.1 Mio. EUR (2016: 10.3 Mio. EUR); EBITDA margin grows by 7.9 percentage points to 9.0 percent

- EBIT increases to 43.9 Mio. EUR (2016: -72.9 Mio. EUR)

- Free Cashflow rises by 185 percent to 56.9 Mio. EUR (2016: 20.0 Mio. EUR)

- Net debt declines to 113.3 Mio. EUR (2016: 194.7 Mio. EUR)

- Group revenue slightly decreases due to the consolidation of the product, country and store portfolio in favour of profitability to 921.8 Mio. EUR (2016: 968.5 Mio. EUR)

- RESET-programme is almost complete



Hamburg, 20th March 2018. The TOM TAILOR GROUP considerably exceeds its profitability targets for fiscal year 2017. The Hamburg-based fashion company wasn't only able to improve the earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) by 72.8 Mio. EUR to a record high of 83.1 Mio. EUR (2016: 10.3 Mio. EUR), but also the earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) from -72.9 Mio. EUR in the same period of the previous year to 43.9 Mio. EUR. Therefore, the figures underpin last year's successful initiatives, by which the TOM TAILOR GROUP especially puts the focus on reducing complexity. The separation from low-margin product lines, stores and markets, an increased efficiency in the supply chain and smaller collections have ensured that the profitability could be clearly improved by lower costs of acquisition and amortization management among other things. Although the group revenue decreased in the course of comprehensive adjustments in the country, product and store portfolio to 921.8 Mio. EUR (2016: 968.5 Mio. EUR), the positive earnings situation offers further scope to push the company's sustainable growth. For this purpose the net debt, which the company was able to decrease to 113.3 Mio. EUR (2016: 194.7 Mio. EUR) and the drastic increase of free cash flow that raised by 185 percent to 56.9 Mio. EUR, will help.

"Even though 2017 was a transformation year for the whole TOM TAILOR GROUP, we were able to achieve a very positive result. Thereby, we are about to complete our costs and processes optimization programme RESET", explains Dr. Heiko Schäfer, CEO of TOM TAILOR Holding SE. "Due to this economically solid foundation, we look ahead and can start new growth initiatives."



TOM TAILOR segments retail and wholesale increase profitability

The retail sector serves as an example for the increased efficiency of the entire TOM TAILOR GROUP. Thus, the gross profit increased to 181.7 Mio. EUR (2016: 172.2 Mio. EUR) in the store business and the EBITDA was raised to 15.5 Mio. EUR (Previous year: 8.2 Mio. EUR), although the sales slightly decreased to 304.0 Mio. EUR (2016: 313,6 Mio. EUR) due to store closures. The EBITDA growth is mainly driven by greatly improved purchase conditions, more efficient discounts and closures of unprofitable stores.

The Wholesale channel performed similarly. Here again, sales decreased by 0.5 percent to 350.1 Mio. EUR (2016: 351.9 Mio. EUR), which is contrasted by a doubling of EBITDA to

52.0 Mio. EUR (2016: 24.7 Mio. EUR). In addition, the gross profit increased by 6.1 Mio. EUR to 169.5 Mio. EUR (2016: 163.4 Mio. EUR).



BONITA reaches positive EBITDA

At BONITA the RESET-programme has already had a significant positive impact as well. Due to the large-scale cost reduction and efficiency enhancement programme, the gross proft margin of BONITA clearly increased to 69.7 percent (Previous year: 63.4 percent), while the absolute gross profit slightly decreased from 186.5 Mio. EUR by 2.9 percent (2016: 191.9 Mio, EUR) due to investments in the course of restructuring. This was the result of far reaching measures in the stores and product inventory efficiencies. The store network was reduced by 135 or 14.2 percent to 815 stores in the course of the profitability offensive. Moreover, old stocks have been successfully phased out as well. In February 2016, the inventory level amounted to 71.0 Mio EUR, by December 2017 this figure decreased to 39.0 Mio EUR. Due to the resulting lower operating expenses, an extremely positive result for the year could be achieved. The EBITDA rose from -22.6 Mio. EUR (2016) to 15.6 Mio EUR. These efforts lay the foundation for ongoing optimization projects at BONITA. Therefore, specific initiatives for growth will now be launched, which will show an effect by the second half of the year.



Future investments are effective

The significant increase in profitability can be traced back to specific investments in the future of the TOM TAILOR GROUP. Specifically the digitalization of business processes combined with the group-wide transition to SAP and the new product development system PLM are of vital importance to this past financial year. Due to these transitions, significantly higher process efficiency is already having an effect on relevant segments of the TOM TAILOR GROUP. The systems enables the group to be more sensitive to customer needs and to realize promotions or sales planning precisely. The first step towards a more customized identification of target groups has been made in the course of the brand positioning in the past financial year.

TOM TAILOR has been repositioned with extensive data and market analysis. Thereby, communication takes a modern feel, provocative look and unique identity. In combination with initiatives like viral marketing and new design collaborations with well-known personalities like the musicians of Revolverheld, one of Germany's leading rock groups, the brand desire increased significantly.



Good basis for financial year 2018

"With the far-reaching measures of our RESET-programme, we set a good financial basis for sustainable growth of our profitability", summarizes Thomas Dressendörfer, CFO of TOM TAILOR Holding SE. "We reached our goals partly ahead of schedule and are therefore able to continue our path confidently."

In the financial year 2018, the TOM TAILOR GROUP aims to partly compensate the RESET-measures expected slight falls in turnover by profitable growth in the key markets and individual growth markets like Russia and South-East Europe. Therefore, a moderate increase of the EBITDA margin compared to the previous year is forecasted, whereby an upgrade of the digital infrastructure and analytics capabilities will support this development.

KEY FIGURES

in EUR million Q4 2017 Q4 2016 Change in % FY 2017

FY 2016 Change in % Sales 235.6 273.5 -13.8% 921.8 968.5 -4.8% TOM TAILOR Retail 90.4 102.3 -11.7% 304.0 313.6 -3.1% TOM TAILOR Wholesale 79.4 89.0 -10.8% 350.1 351.9 -0.5% BONITA 65.8 82.1 -19.9% 267.7 303.0 -11.6% Gross profit 148.9 154.7 -3.7% 537.7 527.5 1.9% Gross margin (in %) 63.2 56.6 6.6pp 58.3 54.5 3.8pp EBITDA 30.3 27.6 9.9% 83.1 10.3 >100% EBITDA margin (in %) 12.9 10.1 2.8pp 9.0 1.1 7.9pp EBIT 17.8 4.1 >100% 43.9 -72.9 >100% EBIT margin (in %) 7.5 1.5 6.0pp 4.8 -7.5 12.3pp Net income/loss 9.5 -6.3 >100% 17.1 -73.0 >100% Earnings per share (in EUR) 0.37 -2.95 >100% Cash generated from operations 54.5 50.2 8.4% 83.4 50.3 65.7%

31.12.2017 31.12.2016 Change in percent Balance sheet total 646.3 695.7 -7.1% Equity 213.0 162.9 30.7% Equity ratio (in %) 32.9 23.4 - Cash and cash equivalents 24.2 38.1 -36.6% Net debt 113.3 194.7 -41.8% Employees 6,071 6,789 -10.6%



