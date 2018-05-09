|
09.05.2018 15:06:57
DGAP-News: Uniper SE: Methanation plant in Falkenhagen opens - important step for a successful energy transition
|
DGAP-News: Uniper SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
As part of the international STORE&GO research project, opening ceremonies were held today for the methanation plant expansion to the existing power-to-gas facility in Falkenhagen. While the current facility feeds pure hydrogen (so-called "WindGas") directly into the gas grid, the new methanation plant provides for the generation of "green" methane. In this second stage, hydrogen from regenerative energy sources is converted into methane (CH4), i.e. synthetic natural gas, using CO2 from a bio-ethanol plant. This constitutes an important contribution to the success of the energy transition, because green methane in contrast to green hydrogen can be used in a wider variety of ways. It can be made available to a variety of markets, such as the manufacturing sector, the electricity, and heating market as well as the mobility sector. Moreover, it provides for unrestricted use of the natural gas infrastructure, including for transport and storage. This stored energy is then available as backup whenever there is an insufficient supply of solar and wind power.
The STORE&GO project brings together 27 partners from six countries to explore the opportunities for integrating power-to-gas applications into the European energy network and, in particular, to encourage the methanation of hydrogen as an important component of the energy transition. The wind-to-gas pilot plant "WindGas Falkenhagen" was constructed in 2013 to store wind energy in the natural gas grid. The cornerstone for the methanation plant was laid in July 2017, and additional essential components were put in place directly alongside the existing facility. All work was completed on schedule. The methanation plant produces up to 57 m³/h of SNG (synthetic natural gas, at normal pressure and temperature), which equates to an output of 600 kWh/h. By comparison: The same amount of energy could heat a 50-m² apartment for a month. Moreover, the heat generated by the process is used by a nearby veneer plant.
The innovative, commercial scale facility was created in cooperation with the partners thyssenkrupp Industrial Solutions, the research center for the German Association for Gas and Water (DVGW), and the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology and will be in operation for analysis over the next 24 months. Dr. Christian Ehler, member of the European Parliament, is serving as sponsor to the project.
Dr. Christian Ehler (EPP/CDU), European Parliament member for Brandenburg, comments: "I am very pleased to assume the role of sponsor for this forward-looking and innovative European research project in the energy sector, 'STORE&GO,' at the technology hub in Falkenhagen. By connecting to the regional natural gas grid, the power-to-gas project was perfectly suited to sound out the technical and regulatory challenges in building and operating storage facilities. It gives me great pleasure to see how Uniper continues to attach so much importance to the role played by power-to-gas. CO2-neutral gas can make a decisive contribution to achieving Europe's de-carbonization and energy goals."
Eckhardt Rümmler, Uniper board member responsible for innovation, comments: "Without expanding options for long-term storage, the energy revolution will fail. With the launch of the methanation plant, an expansion to our successfully tested power-to-gas facility, we are demonstrating that the technology is ready to produce green gas from renewable forms of energy. This allows us to integrate renewables into the energy system so that they can be utilized in new applications. Now it's up to policy makers to make adjustments to the legal environment in such a way so that power-to-gas facilities will at last be able to operate profitably at a commercial scale."
Professor Thomas Kolb from the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology says: "Power-to-gas technologies and natural gas infrastructure are indispensable elements of the energy supply of the future for Germany and Europe. I am pleased that the new facility utilizes a catalytic honeycomb reactor developed in Karlsruhe to provide for adaptable methanation on a demand basis."
Your contacts for further information:Uniper SE
Dr. Nicole Karczmarzyk
+49 211 4579 3652
nicole.karczmarzyk@uniper.energy
thyssenkrupp Industrial Solutions AG
Isabel Reinhardt
+49 201 844-535472
isabel.reinhardt2@thyssenkrupp.com
DVGW
Daniel Wosnitzka
+ 49 30 794736-64
wosnitzka@dvgw.de
KIT
Monika Landgraf
+49 721 608-47414
presse@kit.edu
About Uniper SE
About KIT, the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology
About STORE&GO
This press release may contain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by Uniper SE Management and other information currently available to Uniper. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and the estimates given here. Uniper SE does not intend, and does not assume any liability whatsoever, to update these forward-looking statements or to modify them to conform with future events or developments.
09.05.2018 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Uniper SE
|E.ON-Platz 1
|40479 Dusseldorf
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 211 73275 0
|Fax:
|+49 211 4579 5 01
|E-mail:
|info@uniper.energy
|Internet:
|www.uniper.energy
|ISIN:
|DE000UNSE018, DE000UNSE1V6
|WKN:
|UNSE01, UNSE1V
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
683297 09.05.2018
Nachrichten zu Unipermehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Unipermehr Analysen
|14:35
|Uniper buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|07.05.18
|Uniper Halten
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|26.04.18
|Uniper buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|24.04.18
|Uniper Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.04.18
|Uniper Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|14:35
|Uniper buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|07.05.18
|Uniper Halten
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|26.04.18
|Uniper buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|24.04.18
|Uniper Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.04.18
|Uniper Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|14:35
|Uniper buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|26.04.18
|Uniper buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|12.04.18
|Uniper buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|08.03.18
|Uniper buy
|UBS AG
|26.02.18
|Uniper buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|24.04.18
|Uniper Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.04.18
|Uniper Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|13.03.18
|Uniper Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|08.03.18
|Uniper Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|20.02.18
|Uniper Underperform
|BNP PARIBAS
|07.05.18
|Uniper Halten
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|11.04.18
|Uniper Halten
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|13.03.18
|Uniper Halten
|Independent Research GmbH
|09.03.18
|Uniper Hold
|Commerzbank AG
|08.03.18
|Uniper Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Uniper
|26,54
|-1,99%
|
Handeln zum Festpreis in der
Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro
Bezahlen Sie mehr als 5 Euro Orderprovision? Dann vergleichen Sie hier die Konditionen für eine Xetra-Order über 10.000 Euro bei finanzen.net Brokerage und anderen namhaften Online Brokern!
|finanzen.net Brokerage
|€ 5,00
|
Kaufen
|
Verkaufen
|
|Bankdirekt.at
|€ 34,45
|Bankhaus Jungholz
|€ 27,50
|DADAT
|€ 22,45
|
|
|
|DEGIRO
|€ 4,00
|
Kaufen
|
Verkaufen
|
|Easybank
|€ 24,00
|Hello Bank
|€ 25,45
Bitte lesen Sie die folgenden wichtigen Hinweise:
Inhalte fremder Webseiten, auf die hier direkt oder indirekt verwiesen wird (durch "Hyperlinks" oder "Deeplinks"), liegen außerhalb des Verantwortungsbereiches der Finanzen.net GmbH und werden von dieser nicht zu Eigen gemacht. Dies gilt auch für Börsen-, Finanz- und sonstige preissensitive Informationen, die aus Systemen fremder Anbieter online in Echtzeit oder zeitversetzt auf diese Websites übernommen werden.
Die Angebote weiterführender Internetseiten richten sich an Interessenten und Kunden in Österreich. Die Angebote auf diesen weiterführenden Internetseiten richten sich ausdrücklich nicht an Personen in Ländern, die das Vorhalten bzw. den Aufruf der darin eingestellten Inhalte untersagen oder für die Darstellung eine Erlaubnis erfordern, insbesondere nicht an US-Personen im Sinne der Regulation S des US Securities Act 1933 sowie Internet-Nutzer in Großbritannien, Nordirland, Kanada und Japan. Jeder Nutzer ist selbst verantwortlich, sich über etwaige Beschränkungen vor Aufruf der Internetseiten zu informieren und diese einzuhalten.
Bitte lesen Sie die folgenden wichtigen Hinweise:
Inhalte fremder Webseiten, auf die hier direkt oder indirekt verwiesen wird (durch "Hyperlinks" oder "Deeplinks"), liegen außerhalb des Verantwortungsbereiches der Finanzen.net GmbH und werden von dieser nicht zu Eigen gemacht. Dies gilt auch für Börsen-, Finanz- und sonstige preissensitive Informationen, die aus Systemen fremder Anbieter online in Echtzeit oder zeitversetzt auf diese Websites übernommen werden.
Die Angebote weiterführender Internetseiten richten sich an Interessenten und Kunden in Österreich. Die Angebote auf diesen weiterführenden Internetseiten richten sich ausdrücklich nicht an Personen in Ländern, die das Vorhalten bzw. den Aufruf der darin eingestellten Inhalte untersagen oder für die Darstellung eine Erlaubnis erfordern, insbesondere nicht an US-Personen im Sinne der Regulation S des US Securities Act 1933 sowie Internet-Nutzer in Großbritannien, Nordirland, Kanada und Japan. Jeder Nutzer ist selbst verantwortlich, sich über etwaige Beschränkungen vor Aufruf der Internetseiten zu informieren und diese einzuhalten.
Bitte lesen Sie die folgenden wichtigen Hinweise:
Inhalte fremder Webseiten, auf die hier direkt oder indirekt verwiesen wird (durch "Hyperlinks" oder "Deeplinks"), liegen außerhalb des Verantwortungsbereiches der Finanzen.net GmbH und werden von dieser nicht zu Eigen gemacht. Dies gilt auch für Börsen-, Finanz- und sonstige preissensitive Informationen, die aus Systemen fremder Anbieter online in Echtzeit oder zeitversetzt auf diese Websites übernommen werden.
Die Angebote weiterführender Internetseiten richten sich an Interessenten und Kunden in Österreich. Die Angebote auf diesen weiterführenden Internetseiten richten sich ausdrücklich nicht an Personen in Ländern, die das Vorhalten bzw. den Aufruf der darin eingestellten Inhalte untersagen oder für die Darstellung eine Erlaubnis erfordern, insbesondere nicht an US-Personen im Sinne der Regulation S des US Securities Act 1933 sowie Internet-Nutzer in Großbritannien, Nordirland, Kanada und Japan. Jeder Nutzer ist selbst verantwortlich, sich über etwaige Beschränkungen vor Aufruf der Internetseiten zu informieren und diese einzuhalten.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWall Street in grün erwartet
Die US-Indizes dürften am Mittwoch mit Gewinnen eröffnen.