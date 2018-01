DGAP-News: Varengold Bank AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase/Miscellaneous

Varengold Bank AG: Capital increase - new shares completely issued



25.01.2018 / 13:30

Hamburg, 25th January 2018 - Varengold Bank AG (Symbol: VG8) has carried out a capital increase with indirect subscription right within a public subscription offering and a subsequent private placement. The company's share capital will be increased against cash contributions by EUR 2,070,141.00 from EUR 4,140,282.00 to EUR 6,210,423.00 by issuing 2,070,141 new shares. All shares were placed at an issue price of EUR 2.80 per share.



513,441 shares were taken up by existing shareholders in the public rights offering.



In the subsequent private placement, the Management Board succeeded in acquiring further institutional investors with a strong background in the asset management industry from Austria and Slovakia in addition to the existing investors.



Furthermore, 100,000 shares were taken up by two companies fully owned by the Management Board Members themselves within the private placement.



The capital increase shall be registered in the commercial register soon.



Contact:

Ms. Sanja Szabo (Head of Corporate Development)

