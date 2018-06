DGAP-News: asknet launches next Generation of its powerful Full-Service eCommerce Shop System

DGAP-News: asknet AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

asknet launches next Generation of its powerful Full-Service eCommerce Shop System



18.06.2018 / 10:00







Karlsruhe, 18 June 2018 - asknet AG, part of the Swiss-listed international technology and media company The Native SA (www.thenative.ch), has launched its next generation platform of the asknet eCommerce Suite. asknet offers a world-class and full-service eCommerce solution to manufactures around the globe, selling their products in over 190 countries. The next generation platform features numerous innovations for the shop architecture and for existing functions, including a fully responsive web design that delivers an unparalleled user experience across all devices, from mobile to desktop PCs.

The highly responsive and optimized cross-device shopping interface and experience not only increases a customer's in-shopping engagement but also allows for seamless device-dependent cross-selling displays. The combination of these features results in higher conversion rates and drives increased average order values.

The new responsive customer shops can be implemented at a fraction of the time formerly required, enabling customers to generate global online sales much faster - and with perfected usability and agility. Moreover, asknet customers now benefit from the option to make real-time changes to their shop settings, such as the adaptation of style elements, to rapidly address their evolving needs and demands.

The migration of old shops to the new platform has also been considerably facilitated and accelerated. All shops currently deployed under older versions will be migrated in the coming months. As updates under the new shop generation are executed automatically and frequently across all shops, effort is substantially reduced in ongoing operations. Overall, the shorter setup times and enhanced operations will free up considerable internal resources.

Noel Kienzle, Head of Technical Product Management: "With our new shop generation we introduce a modern, optimized standard that ideally meets our customers' current needs and permits an enhanced implementation of projects while meeting all standard requirements for optimum display on different devices. Moreover, with this greater efficiency achieved, we have improved flexibility and greater resource allocation for deploying new development and customer projects."

Additional backend extensions of the shop software are already being developed and will further increase the attractiveness and competitiveness of the asknet eCommerce Suite.





About asknet

asknet is an innovative supplier of e-business technologies and solutions for the global distribution and management of digital and physical goods. Founded in 1995 as a spin-off of the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT), the company is a pioneer of modern e-commerce with over 20 years' experience in the field. asknet's eCommerce Solutions Business Unit (previously Digital Goods and Physical Goods Business Unit) enables international manufacturers to successfully market their products in over 190 countries. The core product, the asknet eCommerce Suite, covers the complete sales process and is suitable for manufacturers of both digital and physical goods. In addition, the company offers stand-alone services and solutions along the value chain. asknet's Academics Business Unit assists customers from the research and education sector in purchasing and managing software and hardware. Thanks to its close relations with over 80% of Germany's universities and research institutions, asknet is intimately familiar with their needs and requirements and can offer them specific solutions. asknet is part of The Native SA, the Swiss-listed content marketing, technology and e-commerce services group. For more information, visit www.asknet.com and https://investor.thenative.ch.



Press Contact

Anna-Lena Mayer, Florian Kirchmann

Phone: +49 221 9140-97 0

eMail: investorrelations@asknet.de