DGAP-Stimmrechtsanteile: BUWOG AG

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: BUWOG AG

BUWOG AG: Release according to Article 93, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



08.01.2018 / 12:17

Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Vienna, 08 January 2018

Notice according to section 135 para 2 Austrian Stock Exchange Act 2018 (BörseG 2018)

BUWOG AG: Change in stake of voting rights of FMR LLC

FMR LLC notified on 05 January 2018 pursuant to section 130 et seq. Austrian Stock Exchange Act 2018 that FMR LLC and its controlled undertakings crossed a reporting threshold on 04 January 2018 and have a relevant interest in 1,672,805 shares of BUWOG AG or 1.49% of the voting rights of BUWOG AG.

The interest of FMR LLC* is shown below:

Class/Typ of Shares: Ordinary Shares AT00BUWOG001 Number of voting rights: 1,672,805 (indirect, section 133 Austrian Stock Exchange Act 2018)

% of voting rights: 1.49% (indirect, section 133 Austrian Stock Exchange Act 2018)

Pursuant to the previous notification, FMR LLC had a relevant interest in 5.36% of the voting rights of BUWOG AG (5.36% of voting rights attached to BUWOG-shares and none of voting rights through financial instruments).

* The full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity is shown below:

1. FMR LLC

Shares held directly (%): none

Financial/other instruments held directly (%): none Total of both (%): none

2. FIAM Holdings Corp. (directly controlled by No. 1) Shares held directly (%): none

Financial/other instruments held directly (%): none Total of both (%): none

3. Fidelity Institutional Asset Management Trust Company (directly controlled by No. 2)

Shares held directly (%): 0.00%

Financial/other instruments held directly (%): none Total of both (%): 0.00%

4. Fidelity Management & Research Company (directly controlled by No. 1) Shares held directly (%): none

Financial/other instruments held directly (%): none Total of both (%): none

5. Fidelity Management & Research (Japan) Limited (directly controlled by No. 4)

Shares held directly (%): 0.56%

Financial/other instruments held directly (%): none Total of both (%): 0.56%

6. FMR Co., Inc. (directly controlled by No. 4) Shares held directly (%): 0.52%

Financial/other instruments held directly (%): none Total of both (%): 0.52%

7. Fidelity Management & Research (U.K.) Inc. (directly controlled by No. 4)

Shares held directly (%): none

Financial/other instruments held directly (%): none Total of both (%): none

8. FMR Investment Management (UK) Limited (directly controlled by No. 7) Shares held directly (%): 0.41%

Financial/other instruments held directly (%): none Total of both (%): 0.41%

