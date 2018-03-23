ATX 3 438 -1,7%  Dow 23 958 -2,9%  Nasdaq 6 682 -2,5%  Euro 1,2336 0,1% 
23.03.2018 06:22:46

DNO Reports Payment for Tawke Deliveries

Oslo, 23 March 2018 - DNO ASA, the Norwegian oil and gas operator, today reported receipt of USD 5.25 million from the Kurdistan Regional Government net to DNO, representing three percent of gross Tawke license revenues during December 2017, as provided for under last August's Receivables Settlement Agreement.

For further information, please contact:
Media: media@dno.no
Investors: investor.relations@dno.no
Tel: +47 911 57 197

DNO ASA is a Norwegian oil and gas operator focused on the Middle East and the North Sea. Founded in 1971 and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange, the Company holds stakes in onshore and offshore licenses at various stages of exploration, development and production in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, Norway, Oman, Somaliland, Tunisia, the United Kingdom and Yemen.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: DNO ASA via Globenewswire

