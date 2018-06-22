Dalradian files NI 43-101 technical report for the updated mineral resource statement for the Curraghinalt gold deposit

TORONTO, June 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dalradian Resources Inc. (TSX:DNA) (AIM:DALR) ("Dalradian" or the "Company") reports that it has filed on SEDAR the National Instrument 43-101 technical report for its updated mineral resource statement for the Curraghinalt Gold deposit in Northern Ireland. Highlights of the report were previously announced on May 10, 2018. Because this latest technical report supersedes any previous reports and renders them obsolete, the Company has removed the previous technical report (the 2016 Feasibility Study) from its website and marketing materials. Updated economics for the Curraghinalt gold deposit will be announced in the upcoming feasibility study, expected later this year.

Qualified Persons

The Mineral Resource Statement was prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 by Dr. Oy Leuangthong, PhD, PEng (PEO#90563867), Dominic Chartier, PGeo (OGQ#874, APGO#2775) and David Machuca, Phd, PEng (PEO#100508889), all full-time employees of SRK Consulting (Canada) Inc., and Stacy Fredigmann, PEng (APEGBC #33972) of Canenco Consulting Corp (Canenco). All authors are considered independent Qualified Persons as defined by National Instrument 43-101. The Qualified Persons have read and approved the information contained in this press release.

About Dalradian Resources Inc.

Dalradian Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration and development company that is focused on advancing its high-grade Curraghinalt Gold Project located in Northern Ireland, United Kingdom. The Curraghinalt Project is in permitting, with exploration ongoing to build on the positive feasibility study released in January 2017.

