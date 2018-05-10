Date of Webcast for First Quarter 2018 Results Announced by Reading International

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDI) ("Reading” ) announced today that it expects to release its financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2018 on Thursday, May 10, 2018.

Reading plans to post its pre-recorded conference call and audio webcast on its corporate website on Monday, May 14, 2018 that will feature prepared remarks from Ellen Cotter, President & Chief Executive Officer; Dev Ghose, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer; and Andrzej Matyczynski, Executive Vice President - Global Operations.

A pre-recorded question and answer session will follow our formal remarks. Questions and topics for consideration should be submitted on Friday, May 11, 2018 by 5:00 p.m. EDT. The audio webcast can be accessed by visiting. http://www.readingrdi.com/about/#earnings-call.

About Reading International, Inc.

Reading International Inc. (NASDAQ: RDI) is a leading entertainment and real estate company, engaging in the development, ownership and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand.

The family of Reading brands includes cinema brands Reading Cinemas, Angelika Film Centers, Consolidated Theatres, and City Cinemas; live theaters operated by Liberty Theatres in the United States; and signature property developments, including Newmarket Village, Auburn Red Yard and Cannon Park in Australia, Courtenay Central in New Zealand and 44 Union Square in New York City.

Additional information about Reading can be obtained from the Company's website: http://www.readingrdi.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Our statements in this press release contain a variety of forward-looking statements as defined by the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements reflect only our expectations regarding future events and operating performance and necessarily speak only as of the date the information was prepared. No guarantees can be given that our expectation will in fact be realized, in whole or in part. You can recognize these statements by our use of words such as, by way of example, "may,” "will,” "expect,” "believe,” and "anticipate” or other similar terminology.

These forward-looking statements reflect our expectation after having considered a variety of risks and uncertainties. However, they are necessarily the product of internal discussion and do not necessarily completely reflect the views of individual members of our Board of Directors or of our management team. Individual Board members and individual members of our management team may have different views as to the risks and uncertainties involved, and may have different views as to future events or our operating performance.

Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or underlying our forward-looking statements are the following:

with respect to our cinema operations: the number and attractiveness to movie goers of the films released in future periods; the amount of money spent by film distributors to promote their motion pictures; the licensing fees and terms required by film distributors from motion picture exhibitors in order to exhibit their films; the comparative attractiveness of motion pictures as a source of entertainment and willingness and/or ability of consumers (i) to spend their dollars on entertainment and (ii) to spend their entertainment dollars on movies in an outside the home environment; the extent to which we encounter competition from other cinema exhibitors, from other sources of outside-the-home entertainment, and from inside-the-home entertainment options, such as "home theaters” and competitive film product distribution technology such as, by way of example, cable, satellite broadcast and DVD rentals and sales, and online streaming; the cost and impact of improvements to our cinemas, such as improved seating, enhanced food and beverage offerings and other improvements; service disruption during theater improvements; and the extent to and the efficiency with which we are able to integrate acquisitions of cinema circuits with our existing operations.

with respect to our real estate development and operation activities: the rental rates and capitalization rates applicable to the markets in which we operate and the quality of properties that we own; the extent to which we can obtain on a timely basis the various land use approvals and entitlements needed to develop our properties; the risks and uncertainties associated with real estate development; the availability and cost of labor and materials; the ability to obtain all permits to construct improvements; the ability to finance improvements; the disruptions from construction; the possibility of construction delays, work stoppage and material shortage; competition for development sites and tenants; environmental remediation issues; the extent to which our cinemas can continue to serve as an anchor tenant that will, in turn, be influenced by the same factors as will influence generally the results of our cinema operations; the ability to negotiate and execute joint venture opportunities and relationships; and certain of our activities are in geologically active areas, creating a risk of damage and/or disruption of real estate and/or cinema businesses from earthquakes.

with respect to our operations generally as an international company involved in both the development and operation of cinemas and the development and operation of real estate; and previously engaged for many years in the railroad business in the United States: our ongoing access to borrowed funds and capital and the interest that must be paid on that debt and the returns that must be paid on such capital; expenses, management and Board distraction and other effects of the litigation efforts mounted by James Cotter, Jr. against the Company, including his efforts to cause a sale of voting control of the Company; the relative values of the currency used in the countries in which we operate; changes in government regulation, including by way of example, the costs resulting from the implementation of the requirements of Sarbanes-Oxley; our labor relations and costs of labor (including future government requirements with respect to pension liabilities, disability insurance and health coverage, and vacations and leave); our exposure from time to time to legal claims and to uninsurable risks such as those related to our historic railroad operations, including potential environmental claims and health-related claims relating to alleged exposure to asbestos or other substances now or in the future recognized as being possible causes of cancer or other health related problems; our exposure to cyber-security risks, including misappropriation of customer information or other breaches of information security; changes in future effective tax rates and the results of currently ongoing and future potential audits by taxing authorities having jurisdiction over our various companies; and changes in applicable accounting policies and practices.



The above list is not necessarily exhaustive, as business is by definition unpredictable and risky, and subject to influence by numerous factors outside of our control, such as changes in government regulation or policy, competition, interest rates, supply, technological innovation, changes in consumer taste and fancy, weather, and the extent to which consumers in our markets have the economic wherewithal to spend money on beyond-the-home entertainment.

Given the variety and unpredictability of the factors that will ultimately influence our businesses and our results of operation, no guarantees can be given that any of our forward-looking statements will ultimately prove to be correct. Actual results will undoubtedly vary and there is no guarantee as to how our securities will perform, either when considered in isolation or when compared to other securities or investment opportunities.

In addition to the forward-looking factors set forth above, we encourage you to review Item 1A. "Risk Factors,” from our Company’s Annual Report on SEC Form 10-K for the Year Ended December 31, 2017.

Finally, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or to revise any of our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable law. Accordingly, you should always note the date to which our forward-looking statements speak.

Additionally, certain of the presentations included in this press release may contain "pro forma” information or "non-U.S. GAAP financial measures.” In such case, a reconciliation of this information to our U.S. GAAP financial statements will be made available in connection with such statements.

