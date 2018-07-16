David Horner Joins Applied Composites as Chief Executive Officer

BREA, Calif., July 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Applied Composites Holdings, LLC ("Applied Composites"), a leading provider of complex composite components and assemblies to aerospace, defense, space and specialty automobile markets, today announced that David Horner has joined the company as Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Horner joins Applied Composites from Meggitt PLC where he most recently served as President of Meggitt's Polymers & Composites division.

"We are excited to have David join Applied Composites," said Bill Boisture, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Applied Composites. "David is a seasoned leader with strong knowledge of our target markets and deep operating expertise. We are confident that he will help Applied Composites realize its full growth potential."

"Applied Composites is a unique composites platform with an impressive set of capabilities, customers and people," said David Horner. "I am excited for this opportunity and look forward to working closely with the team to expand the Company's market presence and customer relationships."

Applied Composites, a portfolio company of AE Industrial Partners, LP ("AEI"), is a newly formed composites platform which brings together four unique and complementary companies under the Applied Composites brand: AC&A Enterprises, LLC ("AC&A"), Applied Composites Engineering, Inc. ("ACE"), Applied Composited Structures, Inc. ("ACS", formerly known as EnCore Composite Structures), and San Diego Composites, Inc. ("SDC"). Applied Composites, with more than 650 employees and 380,000 square feet across four key locations, is recognized as a leading supplier of advanced composite solutions for airframes, engines, spacecraft, rotorcraft, UAVs, missiles, auxiliary power units, nacelles and wing structures, with expanding content on many high growth aerospace, defense and space platforms.

About Applied Composites

Applied Composites is a leading provider of complex composite components, assemblies, engineering, and tooling to the aerospace, defense, and specialty automobile markets. Applied Composites was formed through AEI's acquisitions of AC&A in 2016, ACE in 2017, ACS in 2017, and SDC in 2018. Operating out of approximately 380,000 square feet across four facilities, Applied Composites is widely recognized as a leading supplier of advanced composite solutions for airframes, spacecraft, rotorcraft, UAVs, auxiliary power units, nacelle structures, missile canisters, and wings with expanding content on many high growth aerospace and defense platforms. For more information, please visit www.appliedcomposites.com.

About AE Industrial Partners

AE Industrial Partners is a leading private equity firm with more than $2.7 billion of assets under management, including equity commitments from Fund II, specializing in control investments in aerospace and defense, power generation, and specialty industrial businesses. AEI invests in market-leading companies that can benefit from its deep operating experience, industry knowledge, and relationships. Learn more at www.aeroequity.com

