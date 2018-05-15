Dealer Teamwork Adds Jennifer Beckman as Client Services Director of Growing Client Services Team

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., May 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Within the past month, Dealer Teamwork has seen fantastic growth to the client services team. To support our clients at the highest level, Dealer Teamwork has made a few key additions to mandate that dealers will continue to see exceptional customer service. Jennifer Beckman has joined Dealer Teamwork in the role of Client Services Director.

"It is great to have Jennifer on board with us," said Sean Stapleton, CEO. "I'm super excited to have her on board because of her experience, industry knowledge and the way she naturally treats people."

Jennifer is no stranger to the automotive industry or the challenges that dealers face when it comes to the digital landscape. She began her career in the automotive industry at Feldmann Imports, where she helped bring the Smart Car brand to dealerships in Minnesota. Soon after, she joined the Star Tribune as a Sales Manager, specializing in advertising and digital marketing for major national accounts. Jennifer successfully spent the last 4 years on the corporate team at the Lupient Automotive Group as Internet Sales Director.

Jennifer comments, "I was drawn to Dealer Teamwork because I saw the MPOP™ as having the ability to connect dealers with shoppers at a different level in the consumer shopping experience and I think it's a game changer. Since joining Dealer Teamwork, what I'm most impressed with is how this company is striving to provide such a high level of customer service and transparency."

Dealer Teamwork is very excited to what Jennifer will bring to the table. "I am so excited for Jennifer to join our team," said Ann De St. Aubin, Sr. Director of Client Services. "Jennifer has exceptional experience working in dealerships. Her knowledge will bring such value to our clients."

About Dealer Teamwork

Dealer Teamwork is one of the fastest growing S.a.a.S. companies creating first-class solutions for the retail automotive industry. Dealer Teamwork created the automotive industry's first MPOP™, a patented Merchandising, Personalization & Optimization Platform. The platform creates a significant competitive advantage for Dealers by distributing their transactional data to more in-market shoppers effectively and efficiently. For more information, please visit DealerTeamwork.com or visit the Dealer Teamwork FAQ page.

Dealer Teamwork's headquarters is in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, and services an international customer base from offices in California, Florida, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New York and Texas.

