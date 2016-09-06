ATX 3 597 -0,1%  Dow 25 803 0,9%  Nasdaq 6 759 0,8%  Euro 1,2199 1,3% 
13.01.2018

Death of an inmate at Edmonton Institution for Women

EDMONTON, Jan. 13, 2018 /CNW/ - On January 12, 2018, Susan Lovenia Walsh, an inmate from Edmonton Institution for Women died while in our custody of apparent natural causes following an illness.

Emergency services were called. The offender was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead at approximately 10:15 p.m.

At the time of her death, Ms. Walsh, 50 years old, had been serving a sentence of 2 years and 3 months for robbery since September 6, 2016.

The inmate's next of kin have been notified of her death.

As in all cases involving the death of an inmate Correctional Service Canada will review the circumstances of the incident and contact the police and the coroner as required.

