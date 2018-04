Decisions of the annual general meeting of shareholders of EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS 04.04.2018

The annual general meeting of shareholders of EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS was held on 04 April 2018 in in the Radisson Blu Sky Hotel Conference Center (2nd floor, Tallinn, Rävala pst 3). 111 shareholders attended the meeting representing 64,10 % of the total votes represented by the all shares. Therefore, the meeting was eligible to adopt decisions.

The decisions of the annual general meetoing were as follows:

Approval of the annual report of EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS for 2017

With 2 065 556, i.e. 100 % votes in favour, the shareholders decided to approve the annual report of EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS for the financial year 2017 in the form submitted to the Annual General Meeting.

Distribution of profit

With 2 065 556, i.e. 100 % votes in favour, the shareholders decided to distribute the distributable profit as at 31.12.2017 in amount of 10 209 000 euros as follows:

Transfers to the legal reserve in amount of 328 700 euros.

A part of the profit of the fund shall be paid out as (net) dividends in amount of 2 191 324 euros (0.68 euros per share).

After the allocations, retained earnings will amount to 7 688 976 euros.

The list of shareholders with a right to receive dividends shall be fixed as at 18 April 2018 at the end of the working day of the Nasdaq CSD Estonian Settlement System.

Dividends shall be paid to the bank accounts of shareholders via bank transfer on 20 April 2018.

Proceeding from the above, EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS informs that the dividend payment ex-date is 17.04.2018.





