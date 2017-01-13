Declaration of the St. Lawrence and Atlantic Railway on the water flood

MONTREAL, Jan. 13, 2017 /CNW Telbec/ - The St. Lawrence and Atlantic Railway has suffered significant damage from the sudden rise in the water level of the St-François River in the district of Brompton in Sherbrooke during the night of Friday to Saturday. Part of the railway bridge was washed away. No train is involved. The damage only affects the railway infrastructure. Thus, there were no spills and no injuries resulting from the incident.

The railway emergency and recovery team is presently on site to assess damage and prepare the ground for future work. Alternative routes will be established shortly to maintain customer service.

The safety of employees and communities is the number one priority of the St. Lawrence & Atlantic Railway. We are working with local and provincial authorities to ensure a return to normal as soon as possible.

SOURCE Genesee & Wyoming Canada Inc.