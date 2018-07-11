Delta Thailand in New SET Thailand Sustainability Index

BANGKOK, July 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Electronics (Thailand) Public Company Limited is one of 45 companies listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand's (SET) first Thailand Sustainability Index (SETTHSI Index). Last month the SET announced the launch of its new SETTHSI Index for top performers in Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) aspects. Delta is one of the five companies from the technology sector in the first SETTHSI Index.

In 2015, the SET created the Thailand Sustainability Investment (THSI) list as an alternative investment in high-performance ESG stocks. Delta has been on the THSI since 2016 and won two Thailand Sustainability Investment Awards from the SET. The SET defines companies that embrace risk management, supply chain management and innovation together with responsibility for ESG aspects as sustainable. It created the SETTHSI Index to indicate the price of its listed sustainable companies that pass the index's market capital size and liquidity criteria. Criteria include listing on last year's Thailand Sustainability Index, a market capitalization of at least 5 billion Baht and free float of at least 20%. The SET will revise the index in June and December every year.

As a SET-listed company with global operations, Delta commits to world-class corporate citizenship to create a sustainable business with value-add for all stakeholders. Delta's inclusion in the new SETTHSI Index is another clear indication of the company's good performance and healthy sustainable development.

About Delta Electronics (Thailand) Public Company Limited

The company, founded in 1988, is one of the leading producers in the world for power and thermal management solutions. Delta is also a major regional player in several product segments including industrial automation, displays, and networking. Its mission statement, "To provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow," reflects the company's strong belief in sustainable development especially with issues related to the environment. As an energy-saving solutions provider with core competencies in power electronics and innovative research and development, Delta's business categories include Power Electronics, Automation, and Infrastructure. The company's global presence is supported by its sales offices in key regions around the world; manufacturing facilities in India, Slovakia and Thailand; and several R&D centers located in Thailand, India, Germany and other countries.

Delta has been widely recognized in the region and domestically as an industry leader. Some awards won included the prestigious ASEAN Business Award, Stock Exchange of Thailand's Best Company Performance Award and the coveted Prime Minister's Best Industry Award.

For detailed information about Delta Thailand, please visit: www.deltathailand.com

