Dering Hall Names Babara Friedmann Vice President, Brand Relations

SAN FRANCISCO, March 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Dering Hall, the premier online resource for accessing great design, named Barbara Friedmann Vice President, Brand Relations, it was announced today by Dering Hall CEO Alan Blaustein. Ms. Friedmann was previously COO of Galerie Magazine, and VP, Chief Revenue Officer of Elle Decor, where she led the title to record-breaking revenue and profits. In her new role at Dering Hall, Ms. Friedmann is responsible for expanding the site's partnerships with high-end national design brands and developing custom content programs that maximize digital exposure for members.  

(PRNewsfoto/Dering Hall)

"We are thrilled to have an industry leader like Barbara to drive national brand memberships at Dering Hall," said Mr. Blaustein. "High-end design brands must have experienced and credible marketing and content partners to help them stand out from digital noise and clutter. Dering Hall provides the platform and the resources for brands to gain exposure to a targeted audience in a measurable way. Barbara's long-standing relationships and industry savvy will enable her to communicate our powerful message to the luxury brands market."

"Dering Hall is changing the way interior designers, architects, and sophisticated consumers find high-end home furnishings online for serious design projects," said Ms. Friedmann. "With our powerful search engine and inspiring editorial coverage, we can showcase our partners' products and amplify digital lead generation like no other platform. It's what the industry needs now, and I'm inspired to be at the forefront with the Dering Hall team."

An innovator in the interior design industry, Dering Hall is dedicated to bringing the design world online and making great design accessible. It is the premier online resource for designers and consumers to discover, organize, and connect to the world's finest interior design products and professionals. 

Dering Hall

Dering Hall is the premier online resource for designers and consumers to discover, organize and connect to the world's finest interior design products and professionals. Dering Hall showcases the work of carefully curated designers and brands through original world-class editorial and robust directories. This content is distributed across the Dering Hall network, which includes a proprietary collection of national and regional lifestyle, design and business sites. Membership is offered to select designers and luxury brands, who use Dering Hall for digital marketing and to create connections and measurable opportunities.  For more information on Dering Hall, visit http://www.deringhall.com.

