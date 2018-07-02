Digital PR Strategies 2018 Conference - Supercharge your digital PR and communications campaign

SINGAPORE, July 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Digital PR Strategies 2018 Conference, organized by Asher Russell Pte Ltd., will be held on 31 July 2018 at One Farrer Hotel & Spa Singapore. The 1-day conference will focus on the growing trends in digital PR revolution and discuss the many digital strategies and practical road maps that brands and organisations can leverage on using the latest technology and platforms. A strong line-up of presenters will discuss the latest insights and best practices to enable and amplify brand messages and content across various digital platforms to build better trust and engagement with their audience.

Listen to how these rainmakers blend PR communications and media strategies with technology and tools to supercharge their digital PR plans and execution.

Rachana Panda - Chief Communications Officer, GE South Asia

- Chief Communications Officer, Jesmond Chang - Head of Corporate Communications, Growth, Kaspersky Lab Asia Pacific

- Head of Corporate Communications, Growth, Mohamad Ario Adimas - VP - PR & Marketing, Loket - Gojek Group Indonesia

- VP - PR & Marketing, Sumit Ramchandani - Head, South East Asia , Lion & Lion

- Head, , Charles Tidswell - VP JAPAC, Social Bakers

- VP JAPAC, Carlo Ople - VP Digital Strategy & Disruptive Business, PLDT Philippines

- VP Digital Strategy & Disruptive Business, Richard Wong - Chief Consultant, Embark Social

- Chief Consultant, Prantik Mazumdar - Managing Director, Happy Marketer

- Managing Director, Riku Vassinen - Head of Digital, J. Walter Thompson Worldwide

- Head of Digital, Gabey Goh - Lead, Content Marketing, CtrlShift

- Lead, Content Marketing, Benjamin Chelliah - Head of Communications, Spotify Asia

- Head of Communications, Gaurav Gupta - Senior Manager, Omnichannel Marketing, Circles.Life

Senior Manager, Omnichannel Marketing, Lars Voedisch - MD & Principal Consultant, Precious Communications

Get the latest understanding on these hot button issues of the industry:

Best practices for digital PR and integrating it with your overall marketing plan.

Trends & developments in PR & media relations and how technology is impacting the way you do PR & media relations.

Content strategy on Facebook Live & other live streaming platforms.

Building digital content for greater trust, more engagements & greater loyalty.

All roads lead to search. Updates on Google's rankings & analytics communications strategy.

Data driven PR campaigns strategies.

Twitter as your social listening tool and one-to-one engagement platform.

Craft out a digital system to connect with journalists online and pitch them through social media and other platforms.

Negotiating brand partnerships with influencers & managing the relationships.

Online reputation management.

360 video strategies.

Optimising digital content & message for customers & journalists.

Content amplification techniques.

Leadership branding & digital platforms.

PR communications strategy for Snap Chat & Instagram and other platforms.

Measuring the success of digital PR. Develop a dashboard for measuring social media and media communications programs.

To attend this event, please email reg@asher-russell.com

(Super Early Bird ends 4 July 2018). More information on attending at https://www.digitalpr-asia.com/fee.

* PR Newswire Asia is the official news distribution partner of Digital PR Strategies 2018 Conference.

Details of the event:

Organizer: Asher Russell Pte Ltd.

Date: 31 July 2018 (Tuesday)

(Tuesday) Venue: One Farrer Hotel & Spa Singapore (Level 6, Ballroom)

(Level 6, Ballroom) Time: 9:00 a.m. - 5:45 p.m.

Admission: Business and trade professionals (paid registration)

Website: https://www.digitalpr-asia.com /

