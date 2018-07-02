MINNEAPOLIS, July 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- After fourteen years of delivering industry-leading digital marketing solutions for North American enterprises, Horizontal Integration (HI) announced further investment in its global presence, with the appointment of George Smith to head their expansion across India, the Middle East and Africa.

Headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, George was most recently managing director for Valtech in London, where he tripled revenue and managed some of the firm's largest UK clients. Smith's thought leadership focuses on the intersection of digital experiences and digital technology platforms, including the Sitecore Experience Platform in which HI has a core specialization.

"I'm so excited to be back in Dubai," said George, who has previously lived in the Emirate. "Both the UAE and India have an incredible cadence and optimism to their economies. Organizations here want a Sitecore partner who can deliver on their digital strategy, through creative ideas and code craftmanship. HI's heritage positions them as the de facto leader in the region and I'm eager to do great things in these critical, growing markets."

If you want to say hello to George, drop him an email gsmith@horizontalintegration.com, or stop by for a cup of tea.

About Horizontal Integration

Founded in 2003, Horizontal Integration (HI) delivers digital transformation for brands seeking competitive advantage through superior customer experience. HI's global headquarters are in Minneapolis, USA, with additional offices in Dubai, UAE, Bangalore and Vadodara, India, and Denver and Dallas, USA. Learn more: https://horizontalintegration.com/digital-agency

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/digital-veteran-george-smith-to-lead-middle-east-india-and-african-region-for-digital-transformation-leader-horizontal-integration-300675376.html

SOURCE Horizontal Integration