04.04.2018 14:50:00

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Stagecoach Group plc

Notification of Transactions of Directors/Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility and their Closely Associated Persons

Yorkshire Building Society (the "Trustee"), as the Trustee of the Company's HM Revenue and Customs approved Stagecoach Group plc 2011 Share Incentive Plan (the "Plan"), notified the Company on 4 April 2018, that it purchased, on 3 April 2018, ordinary shares of 125/228th pence each in the capital of the Company on behalf of, and awarded matching shares to, the following persons discharging managerial responsibility.

The attached notifications, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, give further detail of the number of shares purchased and the number of matching shares awarded on 3 April 2018.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameMartin Griffiths
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusChief Executive
b)Initial notification/ AmendmentThis is an initial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameStagecoach Group plc
b)LEI4L663LRNTBQ008OK2N07
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification codeOrdinary shares of 125/228p
ISIN: GB00B6YTLS95
b)Nature of the transactionPartnership shares purchased on behalf of, and matching shares awarded to, the above named person by Yorkshire Building Society (the "Trustee"), as the Trustee of the Company's HM Revenue and Customs approved Stagecoach Group plc 2011 Share Incentive Plan.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
 Partnership shares GBP 1.3307113
 Matching sharesGBP 0.0014
   
d)Aggregated information
— Aggregated volume
— Price		 

Aggregated volume: 127   
GBP 1.184

 
e)Date of the transaction2018-04-03
f)Place of the transactionXLON


1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameRoss Paterson
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusFinance Director
b)Initial notification/ AmendmentThis is an initial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameStagecoach Group plc
b)LEI4L663LRNTBQ008OK2N07
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification codeOrdinary shares of 125/228p
ISIN: GB00B6YTLS95
b)Nature of the transactionPartnership shares purchased on behalf of, and matching shares awarded to, the above named person by Yorkshire Building Society (the "Trustee"), as the Trustee of the Company's HM Revenue and Customs approved Stagecoach Group plc 2011 Share Incentive Plan.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
 Partnership shares GBP 1.3307113
 Matching sharesGBP 0.0014
   
d)Aggregated information
— Aggregated volume
— Price		 

Aggregated volume: 127   
GBP 1.184

 
e)Date of the transaction2018-04-03
f)Place of the transactionXLON


1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameRobert Andrew
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusManaging Director, UK Bus Division (Scotland)
b)Initial notification/ AmendmentThis is an initial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameStagecoach Group plc
b)LEI4L663LRNTBQ008OK2N07
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification codeOrdinary shares of 125/228p
ISIN: GB00B6YTLS95
b)Nature of the transactionPartnership shares purchased on behalf of, and matching shares awarded to, the above named person by Yorkshire Building Society (the "Trustee"), as the Trustee of the Company's HM Revenue and Customs approved Stagecoach Group plc 2011 Share Incentive Plan.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
 Partnership shares GBP 1.3307113
 Matching sharesGBP 0.0014
   
d)Aggregated information
— Aggregated volume
— Price		 

Aggregated volume: 127   
GBP 1.184

 
e)Date of the transaction2018-04-03
f)Place of the transactionXLON


1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameMark Threapleton
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusManaging Director, UK Bus Division (England and Wales)
b)Initial notification/ AmendmentThis is an initial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameStagecoach Group plc
b)LEI4L663LRNTBQ008OK2N07
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification codeOrdinary shares of 125/228p
ISIN: GB00B6YTLS95
b)Nature of the transactionPartnership shares purchased on behalf of, and matching shares awarded to, the above named person by Yorkshire Building Society (the "Trustee"), as the Trustee of the Company's HM Revenue and Customs approved Stagecoach Group plc 2011 Share Incentive Plan.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
 Partnership shares GBP 1.3307113
 Matching sharesGBP 0.0014
   
d)Aggregated information
— Aggregated volume
— Price		 

Aggregated volume: 127   
GBP 1.184

 
e)Date of the transaction2018-04-03
f)Place of the transactionXLON

For further information, please contact:

Stagecoach Group plc www.stagecoach.com

Mike Vaux, Company Secretary

01738 442111

4 April 2018

