|
04.04.2018 14:50:00
Director/PDMR Shareholding
Stagecoach Group plc
Notification of Transactions of Directors/Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility and their Closely Associated Persons
Yorkshire Building Society (the "Trustee"), as the Trustee of the Company's HM Revenue and Customs approved Stagecoach Group plc 2011 Share Incentive Plan (the "Plan"), notified the Company on 4 April 2018, that it purchased, on 3 April 2018, ordinary shares of 125/228th pence each in the capital of the Company on behalf of, and awarded matching shares to, the following persons discharging managerial responsibility.
The attached notifications, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, give further detail of the number of shares purchased and the number of matching shares awarded on 3 April 2018.
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Martin Griffiths
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chief Executive
|b)
|Initial notification/ Amendment
|This is an initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Stagecoach Group plc
|b)
|LEI
|4L663LRNTBQ008OK2N07
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 125/228p
ISIN: GB00B6YTLS95
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Partnership shares purchased on behalf of, and matching shares awarded to, the above named person by Yorkshire Building Society (the "Trustee"), as the Trustee of the Company's HM Revenue and Customs approved Stagecoach Group plc 2011 Share Incentive Plan.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|Partnership shares
|GBP 1.3307
|113
|Matching shares
|GBP 0.00
|14
|d)
|Aggregated information
— Aggregated volume
— Price
|
Aggregated volume: 127
GBP 1.184
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2018-04-03
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|XLON
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Ross Paterson
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Finance Director
|b)
|Initial notification/ Amendment
|This is an initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Stagecoach Group plc
|b)
|LEI
|4L663LRNTBQ008OK2N07
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 125/228p
ISIN: GB00B6YTLS95
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Partnership shares purchased on behalf of, and matching shares awarded to, the above named person by Yorkshire Building Society (the "Trustee"), as the Trustee of the Company's HM Revenue and Customs approved Stagecoach Group plc 2011 Share Incentive Plan.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|Partnership shares
|GBP 1.3307
|113
|Matching shares
|GBP 0.00
|14
|d)
|Aggregated information
— Aggregated volume
— Price
|
Aggregated volume: 127
GBP 1.184
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2018-04-03
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|XLON
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Robert Andrew
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Managing Director, UK Bus Division (Scotland)
|b)
|Initial notification/ Amendment
|This is an initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Stagecoach Group plc
|b)
|LEI
|4L663LRNTBQ008OK2N07
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 125/228p
ISIN: GB00B6YTLS95
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Partnership shares purchased on behalf of, and matching shares awarded to, the above named person by Yorkshire Building Society (the "Trustee"), as the Trustee of the Company's HM Revenue and Customs approved Stagecoach Group plc 2011 Share Incentive Plan.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|Partnership shares
|GBP 1.3307
|113
|Matching shares
|GBP 0.00
|14
|d)
|Aggregated information
— Aggregated volume
— Price
|
Aggregated volume: 127
GBP 1.184
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2018-04-03
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|XLON
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Mark Threapleton
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Managing Director, UK Bus Division (England and Wales)
|b)
|Initial notification/ Amendment
|This is an initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Stagecoach Group plc
|b)
|LEI
|4L663LRNTBQ008OK2N07
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 125/228p
ISIN: GB00B6YTLS95
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Partnership shares purchased on behalf of, and matching shares awarded to, the above named person by Yorkshire Building Society (the "Trustee"), as the Trustee of the Company's HM Revenue and Customs approved Stagecoach Group plc 2011 Share Incentive Plan.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|Partnership shares
|GBP 1.3307
|113
|Matching shares
|GBP 0.00
|14
|d)
|Aggregated information
— Aggregated volume
— Price
|
Aggregated volume: 127
GBP 1.184
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2018-04-03
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|XLON
For further information, please contact:
Stagecoach Group plc www.stagecoach.com
Mike Vaux, Company Secretary
01738 442111
4 April 2018
Nachrichten zu Stagecoach Group Plcmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Stagecoach Group Plcmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Stagecoach Group Plc
|1,46
|-1,68%
|
Handeln zum Festpreis in der
Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro
Bezahlen Sie mehr als 5 Euro Orderprovision? Dann vergleichen Sie hier die Konditionen für eine Xetra-Order über 10.000 Euro bei finanzen.net Brokerage und anderen namhaften Online Brokern!
|finanzen.net Brokerage
|€ 5,00
|
Kaufen
|
Verkaufen
|
|Bankdirekt.at
|€ 34,45
|Bankhaus Jungholz
|€ 27,50
|DADAT
|€ 22,45
|
|
|
|DEGIRO
|€ 4,00
|
Kaufen
|
Verkaufen
|
|Easybank
|€ 24,00
|Hello Bank
|€ 25,45
Bitte lesen Sie die folgenden wichtigen Hinweise:
Inhalte fremder Webseiten, auf die hier direkt oder indirekt verwiesen wird (durch "Hyperlinks" oder "Deeplinks"), liegen außerhalb des Verantwortungsbereiches der Finanzen.net GmbH und werden von dieser nicht zu Eigen gemacht. Dies gilt auch für Börsen-, Finanz- und sonstige preissensitive Informationen, die aus Systemen fremder Anbieter online in Echtzeit oder zeitversetzt auf diese Websites übernommen werden.
Die Angebote weiterführender Internetseiten richten sich an Interessenten und Kunden in Österreich. Die Angebote auf diesen weiterführenden Internetseiten richten sich ausdrücklich nicht an Personen in Ländern, die das Vorhalten bzw. den Aufruf der darin eingestellten Inhalte untersagen oder für die Darstellung eine Erlaubnis erfordern, insbesondere nicht an US-Personen im Sinne der Regulation S des US Securities Act 1933 sowie Internet-Nutzer in Großbritannien, Nordirland, Kanada und Japan. Jeder Nutzer ist selbst verantwortlich, sich über etwaige Beschränkungen vor Aufruf der Internetseiten zu informieren und diese einzuhalten.
Bitte lesen Sie die folgenden wichtigen Hinweise:
Inhalte fremder Webseiten, auf die hier direkt oder indirekt verwiesen wird (durch "Hyperlinks" oder "Deeplinks"), liegen außerhalb des Verantwortungsbereiches der Finanzen.net GmbH und werden von dieser nicht zu Eigen gemacht. Dies gilt auch für Börsen-, Finanz- und sonstige preissensitive Informationen, die aus Systemen fremder Anbieter online in Echtzeit oder zeitversetzt auf diese Websites übernommen werden.
Die Angebote weiterführender Internetseiten richten sich an Interessenten und Kunden in Österreich. Die Angebote auf diesen weiterführenden Internetseiten richten sich ausdrücklich nicht an Personen in Ländern, die das Vorhalten bzw. den Aufruf der darin eingestellten Inhalte untersagen oder für die Darstellung eine Erlaubnis erfordern, insbesondere nicht an US-Personen im Sinne der Regulation S des US Securities Act 1933 sowie Internet-Nutzer in Großbritannien, Nordirland, Kanada und Japan. Jeder Nutzer ist selbst verantwortlich, sich über etwaige Beschränkungen vor Aufruf der Internetseiten zu informieren und diese einzuhalten.
Bitte lesen Sie die folgenden wichtigen Hinweise:
Inhalte fremder Webseiten, auf die hier direkt oder indirekt verwiesen wird (durch "Hyperlinks" oder "Deeplinks"), liegen außerhalb des Verantwortungsbereiches der Finanzen.net GmbH und werden von dieser nicht zu Eigen gemacht. Dies gilt auch für Börsen-, Finanz- und sonstige preissensitive Informationen, die aus Systemen fremder Anbieter online in Echtzeit oder zeitversetzt auf diese Websites übernommen werden.
Die Angebote weiterführender Internetseiten richten sich an Interessenten und Kunden in Österreich. Die Angebote auf diesen weiterführenden Internetseiten richten sich ausdrücklich nicht an Personen in Ländern, die das Vorhalten bzw. den Aufruf der darin eingestellten Inhalte untersagen oder für die Darstellung eine Erlaubnis erfordern, insbesondere nicht an US-Personen im Sinne der Regulation S des US Securities Act 1933 sowie Internet-Nutzer in Großbritannien, Nordirland, Kanada und Japan. Jeder Nutzer ist selbst verantwortlich, sich über etwaige Beschränkungen vor Aufruf der Internetseiten zu informieren und diese einzuhalten.