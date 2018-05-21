21 May 2018

Mothercare plc

Director/PDMR shareholdings

Mothercare plc has been notified that Glyn Hughes, Mark Newton-Jones, Richard Rivers and David Wood have transacted in the Company’s shares.

Further details of the notifications as required under Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation are set out below:





Mothercare plc (the "Company”)

Transaction notification

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/persons closely associated

a) Name: Glyn Hughes



2. Reason for notification

a) Position/Status:CFO

b) Initial notification/amendment: Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name: Mothercare PLC

b) LEI: 213800ZL6RPV9Z9GFO74



4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument and identification code: Ordinary Shares of £0.50 each in the capital of Mothercare plc, ISIN: GB0009067447

b) Nature of transaction: Acquisition of shares

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 31.0p per share 96,774









d) Aggregated Information: n/a

e) Date of transaction: 18 May 2018

f) Place of transaction: London Stock Exchange (XLON)









1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/persons closely associated:

a) Name: Mark Newton-Jones

2. Reason for notification

a) Position/Status: CEO

b) Initial notification/amendment: Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name: Mothercare PLC

b) LEI: 213800ZL6RPV9Z9GFO74



4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument and identification code: Ordinary Shares of £0.50 each in the capital of Mothercare plc; ISIN: GB0009067447

b) Nature of transaction: Acquisition of shares

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 33.82p per share 295,700

d) Aggregated Information:n/a

e) Date of transaction: 21 May 2018

f) Place of transaction: London Stock Exchange (XLON)





Richard Rivers: sale and repurchase of shares for investment into an Individual Savings Account ("ISA”)



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/persons closely associated

a) Name: Richard Rivers



2. Reason for notification

a) Position/Status: SID

b) Initial notification/amendment: Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name: Mothercare PLC

b) LEI: 213800ZL6RPV9Z9GFO74



4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument and identification code: Ordinary Shares of £0.50 each in the capital of Mothercare plc; ISIN: GB0009067447

b) Nature of transaction: Sale of shares

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 27p per share 136,375









d) Aggregated Information: n/a

e) Date of transaction: 18 May 2018

f) Place of transaction: London Stock Exchange (XLON)





Transaction 2

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/persons closely associated

a) Name: Richard Rivers



2. Reason for notification

a) Position/Status: SID

b) Initial notification/amendment: Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name: Mothercare PLC

b) LEI: 213800ZL6RPV9Z9GFO74



4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument and identification code: Ordinary Shares of £0.50 each in the capital of Mothercare plc; ISIN: GB0009067447

b) Nature of transaction: Acquisition of shares

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 27.02p per share 136,375









d) Aggregated Information: n/a

e) Date of transaction: 18 May 2018

f) Place of transaction: London Stock Exchange (XLON)









1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/persons closely associated

a) Name: David Wood



2. Reason for notification

a) Position/Status: Group Managing Director

b) Initial notification/amendment: Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name: Mothercare PLC

b) LEI: 213800ZL6RPV9Z9GFO74



4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument and identification code: Ordinary Shares of £0.50 each in the capital of Mothercare plc; ISIN: GB0009067447

b) Nature of transaction: Acquisition of shares

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 31p per share 500,000









d) Aggregated Information: n/a

e) Date of transaction: 18 May 2018

f) Place of transaction: London Stock Exchange (XLON)









