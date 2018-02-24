Disaster Relief: U-Haul Offers 30 Days Free Self-Storage to Arkansas Flood Victims

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Feb. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- U-Haul Company of Arkansas is offering 30 days of free self-storage and U-Box container usage to residents who have been or will be impacted by flooding across much of the state.

Severe storms and steady rains over the last several days have flooded streets, backed up city drains and caused many homes to incur water damage.

"We have had four days of torrential downpours," noted Andrew Hicks, U-Haul Company of Arkansas president. "The river overflowed in Arkadelphia. In Little Rock, Jacksonville and other areas, there has been so much rain that the city storm drains can't handle it. We have people in low-lying regions that are getting hit hard.

"We are just trying to help as many families in need as possible. In times like this, we want to extend a hand and provide our neighbors with a dry and secure place to protect their belongings."

People seeking more information about the 30 days free disaster relief assistance or needing to make self-storage arrangements should contact their nearest participating location:

U-Haul Moving & Storage at 65th St. & Geyer Springs

6501 Geyer Springs Road

Little Rock, AR 72209

(501) 569-5021

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Baseline Road

5518 Baseline Road

Little Rock, AR 72209

(501) 569-5026

U-Haul Moving & Storage at I-30 & Chicot Road

9302 Interstate 30

Little Rock, AR 72209

(501) 568-3200

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Kanis Road

7618 Kanis Road

Little Rock, AR 72204

(501) 224-5510

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Pine Bluff

4030 W. 25th Ave.

Pine Bluff, AR 71603

(870) 663-4953

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Sherwood

8621 Warden Road

Sherwood, AR 72120

(501) 835-3564

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Stateline

5005 N. Stateline Ave.

Texarkana, TX 75501

(903) 832-5073

With U-Box containers, you can conveniently pick up our custom-designed trailer and take your U-Box with you. U-Haul also can store your U-Box container in our secure warehouses or pick up and deliver it to a location of your choice. Watch the new U-Box TV commercial here.

U-Haul stores offer needed supplies to help with recovery like boxes, tarps, propane and propane tanks. U-Haul urges customers to ensure their tanks are topped off since propane is good to have in the event of long-term power outages.

U-Haul is the industry leader in do-it-yourself moving and self-storage with more than 21,000 locations across the U.S. and Canada. In addition to its 30 days of free self-storage program, U-Haul is proud to be at the forefront of aiding communities during times of disaster as an official American Red Cross Disaster Responder.

The arrival of U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 is revolutionizing the moving industry through its more convenient, more secure way to pick up and return a truck. U-Haul live verification technology allows rental transactions to be carried out entirely on a smartphone at any hour – day or night. There are no membership fees. Simply visit uhaul.com to create an online account.

About U-Haul

Since 1945, U-Haul has been the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers, with a network of more than 21,000 locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 now offers customers access to U-Haul trucks every hour of every day through the self-service options on their internet-connected mobile devices. U-Haul customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to more than 150,000 trucks, 112,000 trailers and 40,000 towing devices. U-Haul offers more than 581,000 rooms and more than 51 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities throughout North America. U-Haul is the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry and is the largest retailer of propane in the U.S.

Contact:

Jeff Lockridge

Sebastien Reyes

E-mail: publicrelations@uhaul.com

Phone: 602-263-6981

Website: uhaul.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/disaster-relief-u-haul-offers-30-days-free-self-storage-to-arkansas-flood-victims-300603748.html

SOURCE U-Haul