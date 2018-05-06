Distinct Infrastructure Provides Update

TSXV: DUG │OTCQX: DSTFF

TORONTO, May 5, 2018 /CNW/ - Distinct Infrastructure Group Inc. ("Distinct" or the "Company") would like to provide an update with respect to the filing of its audited annual financial statements for the year ending December 31, 2017 (the "Statements"). A cease trade order ("CTO") was issued against the Company by the Ontario Securities Commission for failure to file the Statements. The Company is working with its auditors, MNP LLP, who have been the Company's auditors since the Company went public, to file the Statements as quickly as possible. The CTO will be revoked, without any action on the part of the Company, upon the filing of the Statements.

The delay in filing the Statements is due to the growth in the Company's business, the successful integration of Crown Utilities Ltd., which the Company acquired in November 2017 and the desire to ensure a smooth transition to IFRS 15, which came into effect for the 2018 fiscal year.

About Distinct Infrastructure Group:

Distinct Infrastructure Group Inc. is a turnkey solutions firm providing design, engineering, construction and maintenance services to telecommunication firms, utilities and government bodies. Distinct's full service suite of offerings includes underground construction, aerial construction, inventory management, and technical services including fibre to the building and home. The Company's head offices are located in Toronto, Ontario, with additional offices in Edmonton, Alberta.

Forward Looking Statements

