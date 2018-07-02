KENILWORTH, N.J., July 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Diversified, the industry leading technology provider delivering innovative solutions and managed services to today's global markets, is announcing the establishment of an office in Dubai via an acquisition of TSL FZ, Dubai Studio City, and a proven award-winning team of engineering talent.

"We are thrilled by the tremendous opportunity for growth in the region," said Fred D'Alessandro, Diversified's Founder and CEO. "Our clients are experiencing rapid growth and demanding unique and innovative solutions as IP, AI and IoT technologies apply to every aspect of their businesses. Our aim is to have a world class Middle East team, working with the most diverse, advanced and experience engineering team across the globe to better serve our client's growing demands."

Suhail Ahmed, TSL FZ CTO said, "Our team is very excited at the prospect of joining Diversified. We share the same engineering centric approach to every solution and with Diversified's scale and wide range of services and support, we can build upon our longstanding client relationships. Leveraging the experience and best practices gained from proven solutions across multiple industries will add value to every customer engagement."

"Diversified's financial strength will enable us to grow the regional operations and provide our full portfolio of technology solutions sets," added Kevin Collins, Diversified's President and COO. "We expect the growth in EMEA to continue at a rapid pace and we will be well positioned to serve the region with our multiple technology specializations."

The acquisition will expand Diversified's global reach from its APAC hub in South Korea to an EMEA hub in the United Kingdom with offices in London, Ireland and Dubai. All ten divisional specialities and solution sets will be offered with emphasis on Media and Entertainment, Digital Signage and Managed Services, Advanced Visual Environments and Display as well as Intelligent Technology Solutions around IT networks network security and data centers.

About Diversified

Diversified is an industry leading technology solutions provider delivering innovative digital media, collaborative, broadcasting, electronic security, and OTT solutions to a global clientele across a wide array of markets. As an engineering-centric organization, our team of specialized technical experts designs custom solutions that enhance operations, increase productivity, and help drive ROI. Diversified's solutions bridge the gap from today's technology to emerging technologies, enabling clients to maximize current investments by incorporating new strategic technical solutions. From initial design consultation to deployment to managed services, Diversified is a trusted technology partner.

Learn more about Diversified's comprehensive portfolio of solutions and service offerings at www.diversifiedus.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/diversified-has-reached-an-agreement-in-principle-to-acquire-tsl-fz-with-a-view-to-expanding-its-emea-regional-operations-to-meet-global-demands-300675089.html

SOURCE Diversified