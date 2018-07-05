Dominion Energy Recognized for Innovation in Reliability and Renewable Energy Integration

ORLANDO, Fla., July 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Dominion Energy was recently recognized by the Southeastern Electric Exchange (SEE) for an innovative project that addressed voltage control and reliability on its transmission system.

With the closure of the Chesapeake Energy Center and the influx of new renewable generation, the Dominion Energy team was faced with maintaining voltage quality and stability. Many solutions were considered, but the team settled on a proven technology that was installed in a creative, networked configuration.

"Maintaining a strong, reliable grid is the driving force behind what we do every day," said Scott Miller, vice president-electric transmission, Dominion Energy. "We knew it was critical to find a cost-effective solution that provides fast-response dynamic voltage support."

The team installed a network of static synchronous compensators (STATCOMs) at four substations in the Hampton Roads area. One of the STATCOMs is a spare, so any one of the devices can be taken out of service while the others continue to mitigate voltage issues. This unconventional approach is providing better voltage control and redundancy, supporting the integration of solar energy in Virginia.

This project marked a significant milestone for Dominion Energy and the energy industry—it is the first time that so many STATCOMs have been deployed in one area.

"I am so proud of the ingenuity of my colleagues. In the end, our customers will benefit and critical infrastructure in Hampton Roads will experience better reliability," Miller said.

The Chairman's Award is given to SEE member companies to recognize best-in-class projects in the substation category. The winners were chosen by a panel of judges following an international nomination process, and the awards were presented at SEE's Annual Conference and Trade Show in Orlando.

About SEE

SEE is a nonprofit trade association of investor-owned electric companies founded in 1933. SEE's mission is to promote the common interests of its member companies; enhance the human, operational and technical resources of its member companies; and provide the coordination of storm restoration services to impacted member companies. This mission is accomplished through the work of 25 member-driven working groups. The Industry Excellence Awards are distributed annually.

About Dominion Energy

Nearly 6 million customers in 19 states energize their homes and businesses with electricity or natural gas from Dominion Energy (NYSE: D). The company is committed to sustainable, reliable, affordable, and safe energy and is one of the nation's largest producers and transporters of energy with over $75 billion of assets providing electric generation, transmission and distribution, as well as natural gas storage, transmission, distribution, and import/export services. As one of the nation's leading solar operators, the company intends to reduce its carbon intensity 50 percent by 2030. Headquartered in Richmond, Va., Dominion Energy contributes more than $20 million annually to the communities it serves and actively supports veterans and their families. Please visit www.DominionEnergy.com, Facebook or Twitter to learn more.

