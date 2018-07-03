Dorf Ketal Launches New Brands For Global Fuels Retail Market

MUMBAI, India, July 2, 2018 /CNW/ -- Dorf Ketal Chemicals India Private Limited (Dorf Ketal), a global leader in specialty chemicals, today announced the launch of its fuel performance additive product line.

Dr. Miltiadis Papachristos, President and Chief Executive Officer, Fuel Additives Strategic Business Unit said, "We are delighted to have developed our own exciting proprietary technology and manufacturing process in line with our aggressive growth strategy. We are bringing to the global fuels retail market two new brands; mph and milEx. mph is formulated to work with gasoline engines whereas milEx is formulated to work with diesel engines. mph and milEx are a comprehensive portfolio of premium performance multifunctional additives, which have been tested and proven in world class independent engine and vehicle testing facilities in the USA, Europe and Asia. They are formulated with a multitude of special cutting-edge components, which keep engines clean and protect the entire fuel system, restore engine power, acceleration, fuel economy and reduce engine out emissions. These new brands complement our comprehensive product portfolio in refining, terminal and the cargo markets and will allow us to serve the expanding fuel retail sector".

Mr. Sudhir Menon, Chairman and Managing Director of Dorf Ketal added, "The addition of mph and milEx brands to our product portfolio combined with the global footprint of Dorf Ketal for oil production, refining, petrochemicals, fuel additives, lubricant additives and catalysts ensures that Dorf Ketal is now uniquely placed to provide a one stop solution, 'Crude In' to 'Fuel Out', to its global customer base. Oil producers, refineries, petrochemical plants and now fuel distribution companies worldwide rely on Dorf Ketal to solve their most complex problems and improve the profitability and reliability of their most critical processes."

About Dorf Ketal

Dorf Ketal Chemicals India Private Limited (www.dorfketal.com) is a privately-owned specialty chemical company based in Mumbai, India with operations in the Asia Pacific, China, Europe, South America and North America. Dorf Ketal is the industry's fastest-growing provider of formulated specialty chemicals to upstream and downstream oil and gas markets and market leader in organometallic catalysts and crosslinkers serving a broad range of applications and industries. The firm's core strategic focus on new chemistries is reflected in numerous patents and industry recognition for innovation to solve our customer's most demanding problems.

