Doro A Aktie [WKN DE: A0JM5W / ISIN: SE0000215493]

18.01.2018 13:00:00

Doro publishes preliminary results for 2017

Press release
Lund, January 18, 2018

Doro’s preliminary net sales for 2017 amount to SEK 1,920m and the operating profit (EBIT) to SEK 92m. Net debt at year’s end amounted to SEK 103m, according to the company’s preliminary, unaudited, annual accounts for 2017.

Preliminary net sales in the fourth quarter show that annual net sales for 2017 will amount to approximately SEK 1,920m (1,959.1) a decrease of 1.8% year-on-year. The preliminary annual operating profit (EBIT) for 2017 amounts to SEK 92m (47.7), an increase of 92.9% year-on-year and corresponding to an operating margin of 4.8% (2.4). Net debt at year’s end decreased to approximately SEK 103m (149.5). Doro’s outlook for 2017, last repeated at the company’s Capital Markets Day on 14 November 2017, was that we expected sales and EBIT to increase compared to 2016.

"The strengthening of our operating profit and balance sheet is satisfying, and confirms that we do the right things to ensure an efficient operation and a stable financial position. When it comes to sales, we experienced a disappointing development in certain regions in the very important final months of the year, which had a negative impact on our fourth quarter sales”, comments Robert Puskaric, CEO and President of Doro.

Doro publishes its full report for the fourth quarter and full year, 2017, on February 15 at 8:00 CET. The report will be presented via audiocast starting at 9:00 the same day.

For more information, please contact:
President and CEO Robert Puskaric, +46 (0)46 280 50 05,
CFO Carl-Johan Zetterberg Boudrie, +46 (0)46 280 50 47, ir@doro.com

About Doro
Doro develops telecom products and services for Seniors to lead full and rich lives: to do things they want to do more easily as well as the things they thought they might never do. The global market-leader in senior mobile phone, Doro offers easy-to-use mobile phones and smartphones, mobile applications, fixed line telephony with loud and clear sound. Within Doro Group, Doro Care offers social care and telecare solutions for elder and disabled persons for independent and safe living in their own homes. Doro AB is a Swedish public company and its shares are quoted on the Nasdaq OMX Stockholm exchange, Nordic List, Small Companies. Net sales of SEK 1,959 million (EUR 205 million) were reported for 2016. www.doro.com

This is information that Doro AB (publ) is required to publish in accordance with the Swedish Securities Markets Act and/or the Swedish Financial Trading Act. This information was submitted for publication on January 18, 2018 at 13:00 CET.

http://prlibrary-eu.nasdaq.com/Resource/Download/53640d2b-d40a-4dcb-b31d-e21fd55fec3e

