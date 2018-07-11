Wie funktionieren Aktienanleihen? Erfahren Sie alles rund um dieses Anlageprodukt im großen Aktienanleihen-Special von Vontobel!
Dover Announces Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Release Date, Conference Call And Webcast

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., July 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Dover (NYSE: DOV) announced today that it will release second quarter 2018 earnings at 6:00 a.m. Central time (7:00 a.m. Eastern time) on Thursday, July 19, 2018.  Later that morning, Dover will host a conference call at 9:00 a.m. Central time (10:00 a.m. Eastern time) to discuss these results. 

To participate on the conference call, please dial 1-866-882-5865 (domestic) or 1-678-894-3017, reservation number 3666317. Due to the expected number of callers, please dial in at least 15 minutes before the conference is to begin and ask to be connected to the Dover teleconference.

A link to the live audio webcast will also be available on the company website at dovercorporation.com. Also, an audio replay of the conference call will be available from 1:00 p.m. Central time, July 19 until 10:30 p.m. Central time, August 2, by dialing 1-800-585-8367 (domestic) or 1-404-537-3406. The access code is 3666317. Additionally, a replay link will be archived on our website for 90 days.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer with annual revenue of approximately $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services through three operating segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 60 years, our team of 26,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dover-announces-second-quarter-2018-earnings-release-date-conference-call-and-webcast-300679035.html

SOURCE Dover

