GLENVIEW, Ill., July 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Antonia P. Koulis, D.D.S. is recognized by Continental Who's Who as Pinnacle Lifetime Member in the field of General and Cosmetic Dentistry in recognition of her role as Owner of Glenview Dental Associates.

Established since 1988, Glenview Dental Associates is a general and cosmetic dental practice that has provided quality dental care to the Illinois area for over thirty years. In their state- of- the-art facility, the Doctors of Glenview Dental Associates strive to provide their patients with premier dental care using proven and safe technologies. They believe each individual is unique and as such, the doctors provide personalized treatment options based on their patients' needs and not what insurance dictates. Remaining steadfast to their traditional values of honesty, ethical and professional behavior, they strive to provide superior customer service as well as accountability to each of their patients.

Dr. Koulis has been practicing dentistry since 1988. Dr. Koulis especially enjoys doing smile lifts and makeovers, which is why she trained and became an LVI Cosmetic Dentist. As such, she joins the ranks of elite dentists that received training from LVI - the leading postgraduate program of Contemporary Esthetic Diagnosis and Treatment. Further, she attends numerous educational and hands-on courses offered by the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry (AACD), the Dentaltown Group, American Academy of General Dentistry, American Academy of Implantology, as well as other recognized dental institutions.

Her active continuing studies have kept her in the forefront of cosmetic and esthetic dentistry, allowing her to offer patients the latest in smile design and technology in sometimes otherwise difficult cases. Her commitment to excellence and the delivery of premiere dental care is also demonstrated by her attendance at numerous continuous education courses on topics such as periodontics, crown and bridge techniques, and surgical techniques in periodontal therapy, implants, and more.

A part-time faculty instructor at Sanford Brown College- in the Dental Hygiene program till it closed its doors, during her time there; Dr. Koulis taught Dental Materials and served as a part-time clinical instructor. This was a position she especially enjoyed as she was able to educate not only future dental hygienists but provide dental education and guidance to patients regarding their treatment options and dental rights.

Dr. Koulis' career has been enhanced by her active involvement in local and national organizations, such as HADS (Hellenic American Dental Society), ANAD (National Association of Anorexia Nervosa and Associated Disorders), NAFE (National Association of Female Executives), OKU (Omicron Kappa Upsilon Honorary Dental Society), as well as other dental associations. She has received an oral pathology award and has been inducted in the Who's Who Among Young Rising Professionals and the Who's Who Among Executives and Professionals.

Excellence in dental techniques, however, is not the only motivating factor in her practice of Dentistry. Dr. Koulis loves people. She enjoys meeting new people and enjoys the lasting relationships that result from these meetings. She strongly believes that success in customer relations and the delivery of excellent customer service can only occur if the person delivering them holds themselves accountable for their words and actions and are on a continuous journey of personal and professional self-improvement, growth, development, and knowledge. This is why Dr. Koulis is a proud member of the Fred Pryor and Career Track seminar circuit. As a division of Park University and as one of the most respected international providers of professional seminars, she is able to participate, learn, and receive formal accreditation on a variety of different topics that range from Communication and Personal Development, to Customer Service and Business Management, to a variety of relevant health topics such as OSHA and HIPAA compliance. She serves as a Board member of the Greek Orthodox Metropolis of Chicago Philoptochos Society (one of the largest Women's Christian Ministry in the US) and is a member of the American Cancer Society.

When not working, Dr. Koulis enjoys reading, puzzles, needlepoint, gardening, interior design, creating flower arrangements, and baking.

Dr. Koulis dedicates this recognition to her hardworking parents Pete and Athena Koulis and her always supportive husband Dr. Anargyros Antonakos.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, pr@continentalwhoswho.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dr-antonia-p-koulis-dds-is-recognized-by-continental-whos-who-300675628.html

SOURCE Continental Who's Who