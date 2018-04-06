Dr. Edward Buckingham Interviewed About New Use of a Hyaluronic Acid Filler for Infraorbital Hollows

AUSTIN, Texas, April 5, 2018 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Edward Buckingham, MD, a renowned facial plastic surgeon at Buckingham Center for Facial Plastic Surgery in Austin, TX, has developed an exciting new application for the popular hyaluronic acid filler, Juvederm Voluma XC, by using the product to fill in infraorbital hollows. Dr. Buckingham was interviewed about this new technique by Steven Dayan, MD, another renowned facial plastic surgeon from the University of Illinois at Chicago on Monday, March 12, 2018. Dr. Buckingham discussed his findings gained from more than a year of working with patients to develop this exciting new minimally invasive treatment.

Juvederm Voluma XC, a long-lasting hyaluronic acid filler, is typically used to rejuvenate and restore lost facial volume in the cheeks and midface. From February 2016 to March 2017, Dr. Buckingham and his associate Michael B. Hall, MD, worked with 101 patients to determine the effectiveness of Voluma specifically in filling infraorbital (under-eye) hollows, another common aesthetic concern. After treatment, follow-up assessment took place after approximately 12 months. Very few side effects were noted, and only 18% of patients needed a touchup procedure after one month. Dr. Buckingham's findings were very encouraging, obtaining high overall satisfaction rates from two different validated, patient centric surveys. Patients who underwent this treatment achieved a smoother, more youthful under-eye appearance. It is attributed to Voluma's greater stability and longer in vivo duration relative to other Juvederm productions that makes it ideal for volumizing the infraorbital region.

Dr. Edward Buckingham is well-known in the Austin area for his expertise in facial plastic surgery and anti-aging treatments, with his standard for excellence dating back to his training and education. After completing his pre-med undergraduate coursework with a 4.0 GPA, Dr. Buckingham attended the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston to complete his medical degree in the top 2% of his class. During this time, he served as vice-president, and subsequently president, of the Alpha Omega Alpha medical honor society. Since then, Dr. Buckingham has won several prestigious awards and scholarships, including the Donald Duncan Memorial Scholarship in Anatomy. He insists on maintaining these high standards for his patients to this day, and regularly shares his expertise in medical publications and through presentations at national meetings.

Buckingham Center for Facial Plastic Surgery in Austin, TX, is a leading facial plastic surgery clinic, offering a wide range of surgical and non-surgical treatments. The practice boasts experienced surgeons and staff, and patients can work toward their aesthetic goals with procedures like an endoscopic brow lift, limited incision facelift, rhinoplasty, blepharoplasty, hyaluronic acid fillers, Botox, laser skin resurfacing, and many other options.

For more information about Dr. Buckingham and Juvederm Voluma XC for infraorbital hollows

