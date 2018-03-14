Dr. Kent Crossley joins Ondine Biomedical's Medical Advisory Board

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ondine Biomedical Inc. announces the appointment of Dr. Kent Crossley as member of Ondine's Advisory Board. Dr. Crossley is currently the Chief of Staff of the Minneapolis Veterans Affairs (VA) Health Care System. As Chief of Staff, Dr. Crossley's responsibilities include providing operational oversight of three major missions: patient care, education and research.

Dr. Crossley has worked as practicing infectious disease specialist since the 1970's. He has held the rank of Professor of Medicine at the University of Minnesota since 1987 and has been an active medical educator and researcher throughout his professional career. He has authored over 130 papers and holds two US patents. Dr. Crossley was the Chief of the Infectious Diseases Section at Fitzsimons Army Medical Center from 1973 – 1975. He was Chief of Infectious Diseases (1975 – 1996), Acting Chief of Medicine (1988 –1990), and Chief of Medicine (1990 –1996), at St. Paul Ramsey Medical Center in St. Paul, MN, a major teaching hospital affiliated with the University of Minnesota. From 1996 until 2011, Dr. Crossley was Associate Chief of Staff for Education at the Minneapolis VAHCS. In 2011, he became Chief of Staff. Dr. Crossley has a long-standing relationship with the University of Minnesota Medical School where he is an Associate Dean. He has been a member or co-chair of the Admissions Committee for the past twelve years. He is a past chair of the Metropolitan Minnesota Council on Graduate Medical Education. Dr. Crossley is board certified in Internal Medicine and Infectious Diseases. He is a Fellow of the American College of Physicians, the Infectious Diseases Society of America and the Society for Healthcare Epidemiology of America. He received a Master of Healthcare Administration degree from the University of Minnesota in 2000.

About Ondine Biomedical Inc.:

Ondine Biomedical Inc. is dedicated to the development of non-antibiotic anti-infective therapies for a broad spectrum of bacterial, viral and fungal infections. Ondine's platform technology is called photodisinfection, a patented light activated technology that provides rapid antimicrobial efficacy without encouraging antibiotic resistance. Ondine's lead product is the MRSAid™ nasal decolonization system which is used to decolonize the nose of all types of pathogens including methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA). Several next-generation products in the hospital-associated infection market are currently under development.

