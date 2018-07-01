Dragonfly Hill Company Releases Summer Wishes Collection

CLAYTON, Calif., July 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Designer Blaine Williams from Dragonfly Hill Company is releasing the brand-new Summer Wishes Collection, and each product has been individually made by the creator herself. The Summer Wishes Collection will be released on July 2, 2018.

Dragonfly Hill Company is known for helping individuals so they can care for their skin while caring for our planet.

The collection will be exclusively sold on the website etsy.com/shop/DragonflyHillCo where the limited products are scheduled to sell out by the end of the season.

The bath & body products are designed to showcase summer joys with fragrances ranging from ripe berries to tropical paradise that make women feel as though they were transported right to where they wish to be.

Several products come in a delectable pineapple-papaya scent to capitalize on today's trends.

Bath Bars are made from palm-free ingredients which means everyone will be able to achieve a luxurious lather without worrying about the size of their carbon footprint.

Her collection also includes travel sets to be able to pack easily in your carry-on luggage for your summer getaway.

Each individual bath & body product has its own name. A few examples are:

• The Body Care Set

• Body Polish

• Body Buttercream

• Lip & Body Buttercream Duo

• The Complete Works Set

The Summer Wishes Collection ranges in price from $9 to $40.

Blaine is excited to welcome her fans to her new handmade product line collection they've been requesting.

