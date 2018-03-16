ATX 3 444 0,7%  Dow 24 947 0,3%  Nasdaq 7 020 -0,2%  Euro 1,2288 -0,2% 
ATX P 1 737 0,6%  EStoxx50 3 437 0,7%  Nikkei 21 677 -0,6%  CHF 1,1698 -0,1% 
DAX 12 390 0,4%  FTSE100 7 164 0,3%  Öl 66,1 1,7%  Gold 1 314 -0,2% 

FleetCor Technologies Aktie [WKN DE: A1C3R3 / ISIN: US3390411052]

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (groß) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Zertifikate Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Optionsscheine Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV Knock-Outs
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick

16.03.2018 21:45:00

A
A
Teilen
Drucken

Drone Delivery Canada Completes First Ever Test Flights in the United States of America

100% SUCCESS ACHIEVED AT GRIFFISS INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, USA

TORONTO, March 16, 2018 /CNW/ - Drone Delivery Canada 'DDC or the Company' (TSX.V:FLT  OTC:TAKOF), is pleased to report the Company completed a series of successful test flights during the week of March 5th, 2018 in the United States of America at the Griffiss International Airport located in Rome, New York.

"Testing at Griffiss was a natural extension for continued progress with our platform in a BVLOS non-segregated airspace environment.  An active runway with large aircraft, helicopters, and general aviation aircraft is the latest advancement to our operations team airspace integration efforts and a progression from the knowledge learned during DDC's Moosonee operations, which remain ongoing. We are pleased to report 100% success rate with all our test fights and look forward to our expansion into the USA which has now begun in earnest," commented Paul Di Benedetto, Chief Technology Officer of Drone Delivery Canada.

The Griffiss International Airport, located approximately 500 KM from the Company's Canadian facilities, is one of seven FAA  designated UAS Test Sites that provides BVLOS (Beyond Visual Line of Site) Research and Development capabilities and long-distance testing corridors within active airspace.

"I am pleased that Drone Delivery Canada's testing at Griffiss International Airport was a success and that the company chose our test site for its first ever operation in the United States," said Oneida County Executive Anthony J. Picente Jr. "This partnership is further evidence of how Oneida County is leading the way in the advancement and development of the UAS industry."

Tests were conducted utilizing the Company's Transport Canada compliant Sparrow Drone that has a lifting capacity of 5kg. Testing also included DDC's mission control operations, the Company's proprietary FLYTE management system as well as DDC's proprietary DroneSpot™ Technology which provides secure and controlled take off and landing area for users to interact with. The real time data provided by the DroneSpot™ includes localized weather, surrounding aircraft awareness, weight and balance monitoring among other data points integral for safe public operations.

"Testing at Griffiss was a significant milestone for DDC and the beginning of our USA expansion program.  In addition to our continued advancements in Canada, we look forward to continued success in the USA and are pleased to report the team has been working very hard working alongside key stakeholders including the Federal Regulator.   We would like to thank all stakeholders, including the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and a special thanks to the Griffiss International Airport, the Oneida Country Department of Aviation and the NUAIR Alliance for assisting us with our international development efforts," commented Mark Wuennenberg, Vice President Regulatory Affairs of Drone Delivery Canada.

As DDC continues to test and operate in multiple, complex and diverse environments, the Company's drone delivery solution continues to strengthen as it better integrates with existing air operators and complies with airspace policies and procedures all while putting public safety at the forefront as the company rapidly approaches commercialization.

Video of our USA test flights can be seen at; http://www.dronedeliverycanada.com/videos/

About the Griffiss International Airport

The Griffiss International Airport unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) test site in Rome, N.Y., is a USA Department of Transportation's Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) designated facility  with a purpose  to conduct research vital to integrating UAS into the national airspace system (NAS). ­­­

About Drone Delivery Canada

Drone Delivery Canada is a drone technology company focused on the design, development and implementation of its proprietary logistics software platform, using drones. The Company's platform will be used as Software as a Service (SaaS) for government and corporate organizations.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. is a publicly listed company trading on the TSX.V Exchange under the symbol FLT, on the U.S. OTC Q B market under the symbol TAKOF and on the Frankfurt exchange in Germany under the symbol A2AMGZ.

For more information, please visit; www.dronedeliverycanada.com

SOURCE Drone Delivery Canada

Nachrichten zu FleetCor Technologies Inc

mehr Nachrichten
  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen

Analysen zu FleetCor Technologies Inc

mehr Analysen
  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
19.09.16 FleetCor Technologies Buy Monness, Crespi, Hardt & Co.
24.06.16 FleetCor Technologies buy SunTrust
05.05.16 FleetCor Technologies overweight Barclays Capital
05.05.16 FleetCor Technologies Neutral Compass Point
15.04.16 FleetCor Technologies Neutral Compass Point

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

 
GO
 

Aktien in diesem Artikel

FleetCor Technologies Inc 169,62 1,29% FleetCor Technologies Inc

Börse

aktuell - Live Ticker
Dow setzt Erholungskurs fort: Grün ins Wochenende
Der US-Aktienmarkt konnte am Freitag zulegen.

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit

Online Brokerage über finanzen.at

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision *
pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.at!

Jetzt informieren
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut

Aktien ATX DAX EuroStoxx 50 Dow Jones NASDAQ 100 EuroStoxx 50 Nikkei 225 S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


Für die aufgeführten Inhalte kann keine Gewährleistung für die Vollständigkeit, Richtigkeit und Genauigkeit übernommen werden.
Kursinformationen von SIX Financial Information Deutschland GmbH. Verzögerung 15 Min. (Nasdaq, NYSE: 20 Min.). © 1999-2018 finanzen.net GmbH