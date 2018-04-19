Drs. Mario Canal and Ben Calem, Moorestown, NJ Periodontists, Host Latest Pinnacle Dental Study Club Event May 11, 2018

MOORESTOWN, N.J., April 19, 2018 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Drs. Mario Canal and Ben Calem, of Canal Calem Periodontics, will host the latest Pinnacle Dental Study Club meeting on Friday, May 11, 2018. The event, titled, "Are We in a New Age of Restorative Dentistry?" is scheduled to be held at The Mansion in Voorhees, NJ, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The meeting is open to general and specialty dentists, and those in attendance will receive seven continuing education credits. Well-respected periodontists in Moorestown, NJ and Medford, NJ, Drs. Canal and Calem routinely host study club meetings to share their clinical knowledge and expertise on a variety of topics, ranging from dental implants to the latest in dental technology.

Drs. Canal and Calem host Pinnacle Study Club meetings several times per year, and are excited to educate their colleagues on treatment concepts, techniques and other curriculums related to the field of dentistry. Study club subjects range among a variety of topics, from managing dental implants to treating periodontal disease and incorporating advanced dental technology into patient care, among other modalities. The study club generates the opportunity for the periodontists to collaborate with general dentists, orthodontists, oral surgeons and other dental professionals for the collective goal of providing comprehensive care for patients.

Highly regarded among their peers and within the South Jersey community, Drs. Canal and Calem report that they are proud to provide the highest quality of continuing dental education in the region. From both of their practice locations, the specialists apply their decades of experience and expert skillsets to improving the periodontal health and quality of life of the patients they serve. Drs. Canal and Calem are known for their commitment to dental excellence and exceptional service, and are the specialists to whom many local dentists refer when patients are in need of a periodontist in Moorestown, NJ, or Medford, NJ.

Those interested in attending the upcoming Pinnacle Dental Study Club, or who would like to consult with an experienced periodontist in Moorestown, NJ, or Medford, NJ, regarding dental implants or other procedures are encouraged to call 856-439-1200 for the Moorestown, NJ location. Additional information on the periodontists and their services can be received by visiting http://www.canalcalemperio.com.

About the Practice

Canal Calem Periodontics offers modern periodontal treatments for patients in Moorestown and Medford, NJ. Since 1993, Canal Calem Periodontics has been a resource in South Jersey for providing comprehensive periodontal and implant therapy. Working closely with the general dentist, Drs. Mario J. Canal and Ben Calem strive to improve their patient's oral health and re-develop their dentition, where necessary. Both Drs. Canal and Calem are active in the community through their involvement with Donated Dental Services and The Holocaust Survivor's Program. In addition, their strong belief in organized dentistry has led them both to serve as President of the Southern Dental Society. To learn more about the services they offer or to schedule a consultation at Canal Calem Periodontics visit http://www.canalcalemperio.com or call 609-953-3700 for the Medford, NJ office or 856-439-1200 for the Moorestown, NJ location.

SOURCE Canal Calem Periodontics