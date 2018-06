OLVI PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 21 June 2018 at 10.00 am

ENTERING OF THE CANCELLATION OF OLVI PLC’S TREASURY SHARES INTO THE TRADE REGISTER

On 18 May 2017, a total of 36,576 series A shares (OLVAS) subject to forfeiture were transferred to Olvi plc. At its meeting on 28 May 2018, Olvi plc’s Board of Directors decided to cancel these shares. The cancellation was entered into the Trade Register on 15 June 2018.

After the cancellation, shares in Olvi plc are divided as follows:

Series A shares: 16,989,976 shares and 16,989,976 votes

Series K shares: 3,732,256 shares and 74,645,120 votes

As a result of the cancellation, the total number of shares decreased to 20,722,232 and the total number of votes to 91,635,096. The change does not affect the company’s share capital.

After the cancellation, the company holds 40,829 treasury shares.

OLVI PLC

Lasse Aho

Managing Director, Olvi plc

Tel. +358 290 00 1050 or +358 400 203 600

