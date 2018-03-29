EQS-Ad hoc: AEVIS Holding S.A.

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: AEVIS VICTORIA SA / Key word(s): Final Results

Fribourg, 29 March 2018



AEVIS VICTORIA - Publication of Annual Report 2017:

Total revenues of CHF 663.1 million, EBITDA up 6.4% to CHF 79.4 million

Sale of participations and strategic considerations on the real estate segment

AEVIS VICTORIA SA today published its Annual Report 2017. Total revenues increased by 11.9% from CHF 592.6 million to CHF 663.1 million, mainly due to the integration of Clinique Générale-Beaulieu in Geneva into Swiss Medical Network in late 2016. Net revenue (medical fees excluded) reached CHF 582.5 million (CHF 517.1 million in 2016). On a Group level, EBITDA amounted to CHF 79.4 million, representing an EBITDA margin of 13.6% (CHF 74.6 million, 14.4% in 2016). During the reporting period, AEVIS VICTORIA proceeded with two divestments, which resulted in a financial gain of CHF 10.4 million: an 11.9% stake in LifeWatch AG was sold to BioTelemetry and a minority shareholding in Linde Holding Biel/Bienne AG was sold to the Hirslanden Group. Net profit before taxes surged by 72.5% to CHF 7.9 million. Net profit before extraordinary items (amortisations and taxes) amounted to CHF 6.1 million (strongly up compared to 2016). Net profit decreased to CHF 1.1 million (2016: CHF 2.7 million). The Board of Directors will propose to the Annual General Meeting a distribution from capital contribution reserves of CHF 0.55 per share and is assessing various strategic options for its real estate segment, in order to create and distribute value to its shareholders.

Participations

The sale of a participation in LifeWatch AG to BioTelemetry and of a minority participation in Linde Holding Biel/Bienne AG to Hirslanden group generated a substantial financial gain. In line with its investment focus on innovative companies, AEVIS VICTORIA has acquired a participation of 20% in iKentoo, operating a cloud-based point of sale and business management system for the hospitality sector (www.ikentoo.com). Medgate has pursued its international and national development strategy, thus reinforcing its leadership position in telemedicine in Switzerland. In 2018, AEVIS VICTORIA will pursue its investment strategy focused on companies offering services to people, in which the Group will be able to contribute with synergies and expertise.

Real Estate

With a valuation of well over CHF 1 billion, the Group's real estate portfolio represents an important part of AEVIS VICTORIA's assets. The 45 properties are very well located and have an above-average standard, as intensive investments have been completed in the past. Long-term leases have been concluded with high quality tenants. Almost all properties are rented to the hospitals of Swiss Medical Network or the hotels of Victoria-Jungfrau Collection. The vacancy rate stands at zero. Net revenues in the real estate segment amounted to CHF 58.4 million, up by 14.0% (2016: CHF 51.2 million). EBITDAR soared by 12.2% from CHF 42.4 million to CHF 47.6 million. The property portfolio focused on healthcare and hospitality represents an infrastructure asset class, which is highly resilient to economic downturns and not well represented on the Swiss Stock Exchange, while it is very present in most of European and American markets.



Hospitals

All hospitals of Swiss Medical Network but Privatklinik Lindberg achieved a positive operating result (EBITDAR) in 2017. At the same time, the focus going forward will be on further internal improvements. Organic growth will be boosted by a partnership strategy and the development of medical centres. Profitability will be increased by exploiting synergies within the hospital Group, creating regional centres of excellence and increasing internal efficiencies. After having outsourced IT and standardised operational processes, a new cost-saving program of over CHF 15 million has been initiated as of September 2017 for 2018. The efficiency gains realised since 2016 have allowed the listed hospitals of Swiss Medical Network to be ranked amongst the least expensive of Switzerland according to the Confederation's price comparator.

Total revenues of Swiss Medical Network reached CHF 586.0 million, up from CHF 521.0 million in the previous year, representing a growth of 12.5%. The increase was mainly due to the integration of Clinique Générale-Beaulieu in Geneva during the last quarter of 2016. Net revenues, excluding medical fees, grew by 13.4% to CHF 506.1 million (2016: CHF 446.2 million). The hospital segment generated an EBITDAR of CHF 95.6 million, corresponding to an EBITDAR margin of 18.9%.

Hospitality

Net revenues for the five hotels (4 fully consolidated; one under management) reached CHF 64.3 million, up by 6.0% compared to the previous year. All hotels of Victoria-Jungfrau Collection achieved operational improvements. The gross operating profit (GOP) surged significantly, as the Average Room Rate increased by 7% to CHF 397. EBITDAR reached CHF 12.3 million, corresponding to an EBITDAR margin of 19.1%. It is important to note that these solid results were achieved despite the closure of the Eden au Lac in October 2017 and the Palace Lucerne in November 2017 for extensive renovation and refurbishment.



Outlook

AEVIS VICTORIA will pursue its growth and collaboration strategy in the various Group segments whilst improving and optimising its operations. The acquisition pipeline of the Group is attractive, and several projects are being evaluated. Based on an unchanged portfolio, AEVIS VICTORIA expects to realise single digit revenue growth and to significantly improve profitability in the current business year 2018 by pursuing its initiated cost-saving programmes.

AEVIS VICTORIA SA's Annual Report 2017 can be downloaded via this link:

http://www.aevis.com/aevis/pdf/AEVIS_AR_2017.pdf

Webcast today at 10.00 CET

AEVIS VICTORIA SA will present an overview of its operational and financial results in 2017 as well as its future development plans during a webcast today at 10.00 CET. The results call will be headed by Antoine Hubert, Delegate of the Board. The conference will be held in English.

Link to live audio webcast: http://aevis290318-live.audio-webcast.com



Dial-in numbers for conference call function only:

CH: +41225805970

DE: +4969222229043

UK: +442030092452

USA: +18554027766

PIN Code: 60482397#

