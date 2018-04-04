EQS-Ad hoc: Jungfraubahn AG (N)

|
41.6 million Swiss francs profit for Jungfrau Railway Group
The Jungfrau Railway Group recorded a profit of 41.6 million Swiss francs in 2017, thus achieving the best result in its history. At today's financial press conference in Berne, statements will be made on the preceding financial year.
The Jungfrau Railway Group can look back on a strong financial year of 2017. It generated an operating income of 193.8 million Swiss francs. This represents an increase of 14.6% on the previous year. At the same time, it is the highest turnover ever generated.
The Jungfrau Railway Group also recorded a new record high of CHF 143.8 million (+ 14.1%) in terms of its most important source of income - traffic revenue. The EBIT margin increased by 5.9% on the previous year to 27.4%. The return on sales was 21.5%. The reporting year saw an annual profit of 41.6 million Swiss francs.
Investments
The Jungfrau Railway Group invested 29.8 million Swiss francs in the reporting year. Some of the investment priorities were measures to improve the value of the offer for visitors, such as the new pavilion at the Harder Kulm restaurant and the new "First Glider" adventure attraction on the Grindelwald-First adventure mountain.
By the end of 2017, 108 million Swiss francs were spent on the V-Cableway project since the start of planning, in which the Jungfrau Railway Group wants to invest a total of 320 million Swiss francs. Over CHF 90 million of this was used for the renewal of the rolling stock on the Wengernalp and Jungfrau Railways, whereby important elements of the V-project could be implemented.
Outlook
The 2018 financial year began slowly in the Jungfraujoch segment. Due to heavy gales in January, operation was affected for a total of ten days with partial or complete closures. From 1 January to 31 March 2018 114,428 guests visited the Top of Europe. Compared to the same period in the record previous year, a slight decline of 7,673 guests, 6.3%, was recorded.
Despite an early start in November 2017, the winter sports business continued to be challenging in the 2017/2018 season. From the beginning of the season in mid-November 2017 to Easter Monday, 2 April 2018, the Jungfrau Ski Region as a whole with 938'820 skier visits was able to record an increase of 12.3% on the 2016/2017 winter sports season. Nevertheless, shortly before the end of the season, the number of visitors is still at a low level compared with the good winter sports years of 2007/2008.
The Jungfrau Railway Group's main strategic project is the V-Cableway, which will strengthen the competitiveness of Jungfraujoch as a world famous hotspot, as well as the Jungfrau Ski Region as a top winter sports destination. The remaining objections could be settled by the end of February 2018. The Jungfrau Railway Group expects to receive the building permit from the Federal Office of Transport (BAV) by the end of May 2018, which will ensure the timely commissioning of the Grindelwald-Männlichen gondola lift and the opening of the "Eigerexpress" tricable gondola in December 2020.
Change in the management board
As Jungfraubahn Holding AG communicated at the end of November 2017, former executive board member Bruno Hofweber will not stand for re-election at the 2018 AGM. Since then, the Board of Directors has considered possible succession and has decided to propose lawyer Dr. iur. Catrina Luchsinger Gähwiler to the AGM as a new member. The proven expert in mergers and acquisitions, capital & financial market law and corporate governance & compliance has been a partner at law firm Frorieb Legal AG in Zurich since 2007, where she had previously worked as a lawyer for seven years. The 51-year-old is among others a member of the Swiss Asian Chamber of Commerce, the Shanghai Business Club and the International Pacific Bar Association. She is married, has a son and lives with her family in Zollikerberg / Zurich.
Annual Report & applications to the AGM
The Jungfrau Railway Group General Meeting will take place in Interlaken on 14 May 2018. The management board proposes an increase in the dividend from 2.10 to 2.40 francs.
The Jungfraubahn Holding AG Annual Report was created as an online annual report for the reporting year 2017. This has been published under the following link:
- 2017 Annual Report: www.jungfrau.ch/business-report
Agenda AGM Jungfraubahn Holding AG
1. Annual report with management report and 2017 financial statement, 2017 consolidated financial statements and reports of the auditor
Board of Directors proposal: Approval of the annual report with the management report and financial statements for 2017 as well as the 2017 consolidated financial statements. Recognition of the remune- ration report 2017 and the information on corporate governance.
2. Use of balance sheet profit and decision on dividends
Board of Directors proposal: Distribution of a dividend of 5,835,000 shares at CHF 2.40 per share at a par value of CHF 1.50 (CHF 14,004,000) and amount to be carried forward of CHF 73,793,365.
3. Granting of discharge to members of the Board of Directors and the Executive Board
Board of Directors proposal: Granting of discharge to members of the Executive Board and Manage- ment Board.
4. Election of Board of Directors
a) Chairman
Board of Directors proposal: Election of Prof. Dr. Thomas Bieger (current) for a term of office of one year.
b) Members
Board of Directors proposal: Election individually of Peter Baumann (current), Nils Graf (current), Dr. iur. Catrina Luchsinger Gähwiler (new) Hanspeter Rüfenacht (current) and Ueli Winzenried (current) for a term of office of one year.
5. Election of Remuneration Committee
Board of Directors proposal: Election individually of Peter Baumann (current), Prof. Dr. Thomas Bieger (current) and Hanspeter Rüfenacht (current) for a term of office of one year.
6. Approval of the overall sum of future remuneration
a) Board of Directors
Board of Directors proposal: Approval of the total sum of the remuneration of the Board of Directors of a maximum of CHF 750,000 (total including employers' contributions) up to the Annual General Meeting 2019.
b) Executive Board
Board of Directors proposal: Approval of the total amount of Executive Board remuneration of a maxi- mum of CHF 2,280,000 (total including employer contributions) for the financial year 2019.
7. Election of independent proxy
Board of Directors proposal: Election individually of notary Adrian Glatthard as an independent proxy and notary Melchior Schläppi as his deputy, in the event that the former is prevented from prepa- ration and attending the 2019 Annual General Meeting, and for extraordinary general meetings which may be held until then.
8. Election of Auditors
Board of Directors proposal: Election of KPMG AG, Gümligen for 2018.
Bitte lesen Sie die folgenden wichtigen Hinweise:
Inhalte fremder Webseiten, auf die hier direkt oder indirekt verwiesen wird (durch "Hyperlinks" oder "Deeplinks"), liegen außerhalb des Verantwortungsbereiches der Finanzen.net GmbH und werden von dieser nicht zu Eigen gemacht. Dies gilt auch für Börsen-, Finanz- und sonstige preissensitive Informationen, die aus Systemen fremder Anbieter online in Echtzeit oder zeitversetzt auf diese Websites übernommen werden.
Die Angebote weiterführender Internetseiten richten sich an Interessenten und Kunden in Österreich. Die Angebote auf diesen weiterführenden Internetseiten richten sich ausdrücklich nicht an Personen in Ländern, die das Vorhalten bzw. den Aufruf der darin eingestellten Inhalte untersagen oder für die Darstellung eine Erlaubnis erfordern, insbesondere nicht an US-Personen im Sinne der Regulation S des US Securities Act 1933 sowie Internet-Nutzer in Großbritannien, Nordirland, Kanada und Japan. Jeder Nutzer ist selbst verantwortlich, sich über etwaige Beschränkungen vor Aufruf der Internetseiten zu informieren und diese einzuhalten.
