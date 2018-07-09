|
09.07.2018 07:00:15
EQS-Adhoc: CEVA Logistics Commences Refinancing
|
EQS Group-Ad-hoc: CEVA Logistics AG / Key word(s): Financing
CEVA proposes to offer, subject to market conditions and other factors, $400 million in aggregate principal amount of Secured Term Loan B due 2025 (the "New Loan") in a private offering. It also plans to enter into a new $600 million Senior Revolving Credit and Ancillary Facility due 2023 (the "RCF") and has received commitments from its new banking group to this extent. An additional offering of debt, including by way of senior secured notes, contemplated in Euro and in an amount of approximately $350 million, might follow at a later stage. CEVA reserves the right to vary the terms and amounts of the New Loan, the RCF and any other debt, including notes, it may incur concurrently with the proposed refinancing based on market conditions or otherwise.
The Company expects to use the net proceeds from the refinancing, together with available cash, to fully repay its existing senior secured credit facilities as well as for general corporate purposes - it intends to repay all the outstanding approximately $580 million aggregate principal amount of its term loans due 2021, to make a tender offer to repurchase for cash and/or redeem all of the outstanding approximately $438 million aggregate principal amount of its 9% first lien senior secured notes due 2020 as well as to cancel certain local loans and overdrafts. There can be no assurance that the refinancing will be completed.
CEVA received rating upgrades from S&P Global Ratings and Moody's Investors Service in May 2018 following the deleveraging from the IPO and improved operating performance. S&P's long-term issuer rating now stands at BB- with positive outlook, whilst Moody's has assigned a corporate rating of B1 stable.
Assuming a successful completion of the refinancing, CEVA expects to substantially lower its annual interest expense through the deleveraging and the refinancing. The Company is committed to further deleveraging with a target of 1.5x-2.0x net debt/adjusted EBITDA in the medium-term.
Credit Suisse and HSBC are acting as Joint Global Coordinators across the refinancing.
Any notes have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act.
Any offering of notes will be offered and issued only (i) in the United States, to persons who are "qualified institutional buyers" (as defined in Rule 144A under the Securities Act) and (ii) outside the United States, to persons who are not "U.S. persons" (as defined in Rule 902 under the Securities Act) in reliance on Regulation S of the Securities Act other than retail investors in the European Economic Area, whereby a retail investor is defined as a person who is one (or more) of: (i) a retail client as defined in point (11) of Article 4(1) of Directive 2014/65/EU, as amended; or (ii) a customer within the meaning of Directive 2002/92/EC, as amended, where that customer would not qualify as a professional client as defined in point (10) of Article 4(1) of MiFID II; or (iii) not a qualified investor as defined in Directive 2003/71/EC, as amended.
This announcement is for information purposes only and shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale of any securities in any jurisdiction in which such offering, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. Any offering of notes is not being made to potential purchasers in any jurisdiction in which the making or acceptance thereof would not be in compliance with the securities, blue sky or other laws of such jurisdiction. As regards the United Kingdom, this announcement, and any other material related thereto, is being distributed for information purposes only and its distribution is not, nor is it intended to be, a communication of an invitation or inducement to engage in investment activity. Without prejudice to the foregoing, this announcement and other material are directed only at persons who: (i) fall within the definition of investment professional under article 19(5) of the United Kingdom Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, as amended (the "Financial Promotion Order"); or (ii) are high net-worth entities and other persons falling within article 49(2)(a) to (e) of the Financial Promotion Order; or (iii) are persons falling within article 43 of the Financial Promotion Order; or (iv) are persons to whom an invitation or inducement to engage in investment activity (within the meaning of section 21 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (as amended)) in connection with the issue or sale of any New Notes may otherwise be lawfully communicated or caused to be communicated (all such persons together being referred to as "Relevant Persons"). This announcement is directed only at Relevant Persons and must not be acted on or relied on by persons who are not Relevant Persons. Any investment or investment activity to which this press release relates is available only to Relevant Persons and will be engaged in only with Relevant Persons.
This announcement is not a public offering or an offer of securities to the public in any jurisdiction, including, but not limited to Switzerland or any European Economic Area member state that has implemented Directive 2003/71/EC, and any amendments thereto (together with any applicable implementing measures in any member state).
MiFID II professionals/ECPs-only / No PRIIPs KID - Manufacturer target market (MIFID II product governance) is eligible counterparties and professional clients only (all distribution channels). No PRIIPs key information document (KID) has been prepared as not available to retail in EEA.
Ends
For additional information please contact:
Cathy Howe
CEVA - Making business flow
Safe Harbor Statement:
End of ad hoc announcement
702503 09-Jul-2018 CET/CEST
Nachrichten zu CEVA Logistics AGmehr Nachrichten
|
07:01
|EQS-Adhoc: CEVA Logistics Announces Commencement of CEVA Group Plc Cash Tender Offer Concurrent with Refinancing (EQS Group)
|
07:00
|EQS-Adhoc: CEVA Logistics Commences Refinancing (EQS Group)
|
04.07.18
|EQS-News: CEVA renews and expands contract with technology customer (EQS Group)
|
28.06.18
|CEVA's car carrying specialists to the rescue.... (EQS Group)
|
18.06.18
|EQS-News: CEVA appoints Niels Weithe to head up global eCommerce business (EQS Group)
|
30.05.18
|EQS-News: CEVA Logistics AG: CEVA and IMS Worldwide enter strategic alliance for Foreign Trade Zone services in the USA (EQS Group)
|
25.05.18
|S&P upgrades CEVA Logistics to BB- with positive outlook (EQS Group)
|
23.05.18
|DGAP-News: Credit Suisse Securities (Europe) Limited: Mid Stabilisation Notice - CEVA Logistics AG (EQS Group)
Analysen zu CEVA Logistics AGmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|CEVA Logistics AG
|17,99
|-3,29%
|
Handeln zum Festpreis in der
Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro
Bezahlen Sie mehr als 5 Euro Orderprovision? Dann vergleichen Sie hier die Konditionen für eine Xetra-Order über 10.000 Euro bei finanzen.net Brokerage und anderen namhaften Online Brokern!
|finanzen.net Brokerage
|€ 5,00
|
Kaufen
|
Verkaufen
|
|Bankdirekt.at
|€ 34,45
|Bankhaus Jungholz
|€ 27,50
|DADAT
|€ 22,45
|
|
|
|DEGIRO
|€ 4,00
|
Kaufen
|
Verkaufen
|
|Easybank
|€ 24,00
|flatex.at
|€ 9,90
|Hello Bank
|€ 25,45
Bitte lesen Sie die folgenden wichtigen Hinweise:
Inhalte fremder Webseiten, auf die hier direkt oder indirekt verwiesen wird (durch "Hyperlinks" oder "Deeplinks"), liegen außerhalb des Verantwortungsbereiches der Finanzen.net GmbH und werden von dieser nicht zu Eigen gemacht. Dies gilt auch für Börsen-, Finanz- und sonstige preissensitive Informationen, die aus Systemen fremder Anbieter online in Echtzeit oder zeitversetzt auf diese Websites übernommen werden.
Die Angebote weiterführender Internetseiten richten sich an Interessenten und Kunden in Österreich. Die Angebote auf diesen weiterführenden Internetseiten richten sich ausdrücklich nicht an Personen in Ländern, die das Vorhalten bzw. den Aufruf der darin eingestellten Inhalte untersagen oder für die Darstellung eine Erlaubnis erfordern, insbesondere nicht an US-Personen im Sinne der Regulation S des US Securities Act 1933 sowie Internet-Nutzer in Großbritannien, Nordirland, Kanada und Japan. Jeder Nutzer ist selbst verantwortlich, sich über etwaige Beschränkungen vor Aufruf der Internetseiten zu informieren und diese einzuhalten.
Bitte lesen Sie die folgenden wichtigen Hinweise:
Inhalte fremder Webseiten, auf die hier direkt oder indirekt verwiesen wird (durch "Hyperlinks" oder "Deeplinks"), liegen außerhalb des Verantwortungsbereiches der Finanzen.net GmbH und werden von dieser nicht zu Eigen gemacht. Dies gilt auch für Börsen-, Finanz- und sonstige preissensitive Informationen, die aus Systemen fremder Anbieter online in Echtzeit oder zeitversetzt auf diese Websites übernommen werden.
Die Angebote weiterführender Internetseiten richten sich an Interessenten und Kunden in Österreich. Die Angebote auf diesen weiterführenden Internetseiten richten sich ausdrücklich nicht an Personen in Ländern, die das Vorhalten bzw. den Aufruf der darin eingestellten Inhalte untersagen oder für die Darstellung eine Erlaubnis erfordern, insbesondere nicht an US-Personen im Sinne der Regulation S des US Securities Act 1933 sowie Internet-Nutzer in Großbritannien, Nordirland, Kanada und Japan. Jeder Nutzer ist selbst verantwortlich, sich über etwaige Beschränkungen vor Aufruf der Internetseiten zu informieren und diese einzuhalten.
Bitte lesen Sie die folgenden wichtigen Hinweise:
Inhalte fremder Webseiten, auf die hier direkt oder indirekt verwiesen wird (durch "Hyperlinks" oder "Deeplinks"), liegen außerhalb des Verantwortungsbereiches der Finanzen.net GmbH und werden von dieser nicht zu Eigen gemacht. Dies gilt auch für Börsen-, Finanz- und sonstige preissensitive Informationen, die aus Systemen fremder Anbieter online in Echtzeit oder zeitversetzt auf diese Websites übernommen werden.
Die Angebote weiterführender Internetseiten richten sich an Interessenten und Kunden in Österreich. Die Angebote auf diesen weiterführenden Internetseiten richten sich ausdrücklich nicht an Personen in Ländern, die das Vorhalten bzw. den Aufruf der darin eingestellten Inhalte untersagen oder für die Darstellung eine Erlaubnis erfordern, insbesondere nicht an US-Personen im Sinne der Regulation S des US Securities Act 1933 sowie Internet-Nutzer in Großbritannien, Nordirland, Kanada und Japan. Jeder Nutzer ist selbst verantwortlich, sich über etwaige Beschränkungen vor Aufruf der Internetseiten zu informieren und diese einzuhalten.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerAsiens Börsen im Plus
Am Montag zeigen sich Anleger auf dem asiatischen Börsenparkett freundlich gestimmt.