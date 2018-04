EQS-Adhoc: Goldbach Group AG: Definitive final result regarding the Goldbach takeover: 96.90% of the shares tendered to Tamedia

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Goldbach Group AG / Key word(s): Takeover/Takeover

Goldbach Group AG: Definitive final result regarding the Goldbach takeover: 96.90% of the shares tendered to Tamedia



17-Apr-2018 / 07:20 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





AD HOC PRESS RELEASE

Definitive final result regarding the Goldbach takeover: 96.90% of the shares tendered to Tamedia



Küsnacht, 17.04.2018. 96.90% of the Goldbach Group's shares have been tendered to Tamedia, as confirmed by the definitive end result of the public tender offer to Goldbach. Upon completion of the takeover, Tamedia is planning to have the Goldbach Group delisted. The offer continues to be subject to the approval of the Swiss Federal Competition Commission.



On 22 December 2017, the media group Tamedia made a preliminary announcement of a public tender offer for all shares of Goldbach Group AG (ISIN CH0004870942). On 2 February 2018, Tamedia AG published the detailed Offer Prospectus for the takeover of the Goldbach Group AG at CHF 35.50 per registered share.

At the end of the official offer period on 20 March 2018, the remaining shareholders, who had not tendered their shares to Tamedia, had the opportunity to do so during the statutory grace period ending 11 April 2018, 4:00 p.m. CEST. According to the resulting definitive end result a total of 6'098'790 shares of the Goldbach Group had been tendered to Tamedia, representing 96.90% of the maximum number of 6'293'876 Goldbach shares that are subject to the offer. The definitive end result corresponds to the provisional end result published on 12 April 2018 in accordance with the ordinance of the Swiss Takeover Board regarding public takeover offers.

Maximum number of shares issued by Goldbach Group Number of shares tendered under the offer Participation rate and

success rate 6'293'876 6'098'790 96.90%

After the completion of the takeover of Goldbach, Tamedia intends to pay a cash compensation to the remaining minority shareholders and to have the Goldbach Group delisted. However, the offer continues to be subject to the restrictions and conditions as determined in the Offer Prospectus, including the approval of the Swiss Federal Competition Commission. Tamedia and Goldbach anticipate receiving the approval in May or, in case of an in-depth review, by September 2018 at the latest. Therefore, Tamedia has postponed the closing of the offer, subject to the fulfilment of all terms and conditions as published in the Offer Prospectus, to this coming May or June, or in case of an in-depth review by the Federal Competition Commission, to September or October 2018. The closing date will be announced by Tamedia once all of the conditions of the offer have been fulfilled.

The text of the preannouncement, the Offer Prospectus and all information regarding the offer restrictions are available for downloading at www.tamedia.ch/goldbach

Further information:

Investor Relations

Goldbach Group AG

Lukas Leuenberger

CFO

T +41 44 914 91 00

lukas.leuenberger@goldbachgroup.com

www.goldbachgroup.com



Corporate Communication

Goldbach Group AG

Jürg Bachmann

Head of Communications & Marketing / Public Affairs

M +41 79 600 32 62

juerg.bachmann@goldbachgroup.com

www.goldbachgroup.com

The corporate profile of the Goldbach Group

The Goldbach Group companies market and represent advertising in private electronic media in the areas of television, radio, digital-out-of-home, online, search engine and mobile marketing. As an independent aggregator, Goldbach offers its clients advertising windows where selected target groups receive commercial information at the right time irrespective of their location. The Group's core business comprises planning, consulting, creation, concept development, purchasing and implementation through to assessment of the deployment of electronic offline and online media and cross-media campaigns based on data-driven technologies.

The Goldbach Group is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (Swiss Reporting Standard, security number 487094, ISIN CH0004870942, ticker symbol: GBMN), is based in Switzerland (Küsnacht ZH) and is active in German-speaking countries.