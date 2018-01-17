E*TRADE Study Reveals Investor Bullishness at Historic Highs

E*TRADE FINANCIAL Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) today announced results from
the most recent wave of StreetWise, the E*TRADE quarterly
tracking study of experienced investors. Results indicate a significant
rise in positive investor sentiment quarter over quarter and year over
year:
-
The majority remain bullish at 68 percent, increasing five percentage
points from Q4’17, and three percentage points from Q1’17.
-
Nearly eight out of ten investors believe the market will rise this
quarter, up 11 percentage points from Q4’17, and 17 percentage points
from Q1’17.
-
Two out of three investors believe the US economy is healthy enough
for at least one rate hike in the first quarter, up seven percentage
points from the previous quarter, and three percentage points from
Q1’17.
"Investor optimism in this market has reached new heights following a
year of serious growth,” commented Mike Loewengart, VP of Investment
Strategy at E*TRADE Financial. "While there are more than a few
uncertainties to keep investors awake at night, they are clearly
reacting to the roundly positive economic data that has been coming in
at a steady stream, not to mention the boost that tax reform may bring.
And as we approach our first earnings season of the year, investors are
eying a variety of opportunities across the market.”
The survey also explored retail investors’ thoughts regarding potential
investing opportunities for the first quarter:
-
Energy. Nearly half of investors believe the energy sector
offers potential in Q1, up three percentage points from the previous
quarter. Interest in the energy sector remains strong as the current
administration has opened up offshore drilling and stronger crude oil
prices helped push the sector to recent highs.
-
Financials. Investors’ interest in financials rose four
percentage points from the previous quarter. With additional Fed rate
hikes expected in 2018, investors may view financials as a sector that
could potentially benefit. Additionally, many investors may view the
sector favorably due to the potential benefits of a new lower
corporate tax rate.
-
International. Appetite among investors for foreign assets
increased eight percentage points from the previous quarter. In 2017,
international equities significantly outpaced domestic equities,
breaking a trend that had been in place since the market bottom of the
financial crisis nearly a decade ago.
About the Survey
This wave of the survey was conducted from January 1 to January 15 of
2018 among an online US sample of 923 self-directed active investors who
manage at least $10,000 in an online brokerage account. The survey has a
margin of error of ±3.23 percent at the 95 percent confidence level. It
was fielded and administered by Research Now. The panel is broken into
thirds of active (trade more than once a week), swing (trade less than
once a week but more than once a month), and passive (trade less than
once a month). The panel is 61 percent male and 39 percent female with
an even distribution across online brokerages, geographic regions, and
age bands.
Referenced Data
|
|
When it comes to the current market are you?
|
|
Q1’18
|
Q4’17
|
Q3’17
|
Q2’17
|
Q1’17
|
Bullish
|
68%
|
63%
|
60%
|
63%
|
65%
|
Bearish
|
32%
|
37%
|
40%
|
37%
|
35%
|
How do you predict the market will end this quarter?
|
|
Q1’18
|
Q4’17
|
Q3’17
|
Q2’17
|
Q1’17
|
Rise
|
77%
|
66%
|
61%
|
55%
|
60%
|
Rise 20%
|
2%
|
2%
|
1%
|
0%
|
1%
|
Rise 15%
|
7%
|
6%
|
3%
|
4%
|
3%
|
Rise 10%
|
18%
|
16%
|
14%
|
13%
|
13%
|
Rise 5%
|
50%
|
42%
|
43%
|
38%
|
43%
|
Stay basically where it is
|
14%
|
17%
|
21%
|
23%
|
18%
|
Drop 5%
|
7%
|
11%
|
13%
|
16%
|
17%
|
Drop 10%
|
2%
|
4%
|
4%
|
4%
|
4%
|
Drop 15%
|
0%
|
2%
|
0%
|
2%
|
1%
|
Drop 20%
|
0%
|
0%
|
1%
|
0%
|
0%
|
Drop
|
9%
|
17%
|
18%
|
22%
|
22%
|
Is the US economy healthy enough for the Fed to enact
additional rate hikes this quarter?
|
|
Q1’18
|
Q4’17
|
Q3’17
|
Q2’17
|
Q1’17
|
Agree (Top 2 Box)
|
66%
|
59%
|
58%
|
62%
|
63%
|
Strongly agree
|
20%
|
17%
|
14%
|
16%
|
15%
|
Somewhat agree
|
46%
|
42%
|
44%
|
46%
|
48%
|
Neither agree nor disagree
|
25%
|
27%
|
24%
|
26%
|
23%
|
Somewhat disagree
|
7%
|
12%
|
15%
|
10%
|
12%
|
Strongly disagree
|
2%
|
2%
|
3%
|
2%
|
2%
|
Disagree (Bottom 2 Box)
|
9%
|
14%
|
18%
|
12%
|
14%
|
The health of the markets outside the US appeals to me as an
investor this quarter.
|
|
Q1’18
|
Q4’17
|
Q3’17
|
Q2’17
|
Q1’17
|
Agree (Top 2 Box)
|
62%
|
54%
|
53%
|
50%
|
43%
|
Strongly agree
|
20%
|
14%
|
14%
|
12%
|
10%
|
Somewhat agree
|
42%
|
40%
|
39%
|
38%
|
33%
|
Neither agree nor disagree
|
24%
|
29%
|
29%
|
29%
|
28%
|
Somewhat disagree
|
11%
|
13%
|
14%
|
16%
|
24%
|
Strongly disagree
|
3%
|
4%
|
4%
|
5%
|
5%
|
Disagree (Bottom 2 Box)
|
14%
|
17%
|
18%
|
21%
|
29%
|
What industries do you think offer the most potential this
quarter? (Top three)
|
|
Q1'18
|
Q4’17
|
Q3'17
|
Q2'17
|
Q1'17
|
Energy
|
47%
|
44%
|
46%
|
45%
|
53%
|
Information technology
|
45%
|
46%
|
45%
|
46%
|
34%
|
Financials
|
43%
|
39%
|
43%
|
39%
|
46%
|
Health care
|
41%
|
43%
|
41%
|
39%
|
42%
|
Industrials
|
29%
|
22%
|
24%
|
28%
|
29%
|
Telecommunication services
|
23%
|
27%
|
24%
|
24%
|
19%
|
Materials
|
21%
|
20%
|
20%
|
20%
|
20%
|
Utilities
|
19%
|
22%
|
24%
|
23%
|
22%
|
Consumer staples
|
17%
|
20%
|
20%
|
20%
|
18%
|
Consumer discretionary
|
15%
|
16%
|
16%
|
15%
|
16%
|
About E*TRADE Financial and Important Notices
E*TRADE Financial and its subsidiaries provide financial services
including brokerage and banking products and services to retail
customers. Securities products and services are offered by E*TRADE
Securities LLC (Member FINRA/SIPC). Commodity futures and options on
futures products and services are offered by E*TRADE Futures LLC (Member
NFA). Managed Account Solutions are offered through E*TRADE Capital
Management, LLC, a Registered Investment Adviser. Bank products and
services are offered by E*TRADE Bank, a Federal savings bank, Member
FDIC, or its subsidiaries. More information is available at www.etrade.com.
The information provided herein is for general informational purposes
only and should not be considered investment advice. Past performance
does not guarantee future results.
E*TRADE Financial, E*TRADE, and the E*TRADE logo are trademarks or
registered trademarks of E*TRADE Financial Corporation. ETFC-G
© 2018 E*TRADE Financial Corporation. All rights reserved.
E*TRADE Financial Corporation and Research Now are separate companies
that are not affiliated. E*TRADE Financial Corporation engages Research
Now to program, field, and tabulate the study. Research Now Group, Inc.
provides digital research data and has locations in the Americas,
Europe, the Middle East and Asia-Pacific. For more information, please
go to www.researchnow.com.
