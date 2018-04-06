E*TRADE to Host Education Day in Santa Clara

E*TRADE FINANCIAL Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) today announced it will host an Education Day at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA on Saturday, April 14, 2018 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event offers a number of complimentary sessions for investors and traders interested in learning from financial professionals.

Investors and traders can tailor their own experience from a selection of 19 specialized sessions.

Financial Consultants from several Northern California E*TRADE branches, members of the E*TRADE Trader Service Team, and Futures Specialists from E*TRADE will be on-site all day to answer questions about investing, retirement planning, derivatives trading, and futures trading.

E*TRADE welcomes anyone to join, whether or not they are an E*TRADE customer.

Sessions run concurrently across three tracks, along with an additional lunch-and-learn session dedicated to futures. Sessions range from investing and futures basics to advanced options strategies. Investors and traders can attend sessions across all tracks:

Time

(PT) Trading Track Options Track Investing Track 8:00–

9:00

a.m. Breakfast and Registration 9:00–

10:00

a.m. The Value of a Stock Learn how fundamental indicators can be used to analyze and compare stocks. Getting Started with Options Learn the basic concepts and definitions behind options. Four Steps to Investing for a Financial Goal Learn how to define goals and develop an appropriate asset allocation for each. 10:15– 11:15

a.m. The Market for Stocks Learn about exchanges, indexes, market sectors, and frameworks for stock selection. Using Options for Speculation Discover what to consider when using options as a substitute for stock. Building a Portfolio with Mutual Funds and ETFs Learn how to create a diversified portfolio with these investments and the attributes of each. 11:30

a.m.–

12:30

p.m. Using Stock Charts Discover the basics of chart analysis using E*TRADE tools. Basic Options Income Strategies Get started trading options with these two income strategies. Allocating for a More

Tax-Efficient Retirement Discusses how allocating investments and asset classes may add more tax efficiency to your retirement income. 12:30–

1:30

p.m. Lunch-and-Learn Session: Why Trade Futures and Options on Futures Learn if futures may fit into your trading strategy. 1:30–

2:30

p.m. Finding and Opening Your Trade See how to use charts to identify patterns, indicators, and trade signals. Options for Protection Learn how to use protective put options to develop a broad approach to managing risk. Finding Stocks for Investment Learn how to search for a variety of stock, with a focus on finding stocks for longer-term portfolios. 2:45–

3:45

p.m. Managing and Exiting Your Trade Learn how to use charts and checklists to manage risk, set price targets, and exit trades. Using Spreads for Higher Probability Options Trades Learn about spread trading with two basic strategies: bull call spreads and bear put spreads. Paying Yourself in Retirement: Creating a Sustainable Withdrawal Plan Explore portfolio withdrawal techniques to help combat inflation and market risk in retirement. 4:00– 5:00

p.m. Getting Started with Options Learn the basic concepts and definitions behind options trading. Tools for Options Traders See a demonstration of the core options trading tools from E*TRADE, along with a look at some of the more advanced tools. Taking Advantage of Roth Accounts: Generating Tax-Free Income in Retirement Understand the benefits and rules of Roth IRAs, Roth employer plans, and Roth conversions.

Visit the E*TRADE Education Day site for registration details. Download the E*TRADE Events mobile app on iTunes or Android app stores to view the agenda, session details, venue information, and session presentations and materials.

Members of the media interested in joining should email MediaInq@etrade.com to inquire.

About E*TRADE Financial

E*TRADE Financial and its subsidiaries provide financial services including brokerage and banking products and services to retail customers. Securities products and services are offered by E*TRADE Securities LLC (Member FINRA/SIPC). Commodity futures and options on futures products and services are offered by E*TRADE Futures LLC (Member NFA). Managed Account Solutions are offered through E*TRADE Capital Management, LLC, a Registered Investment Adviser. Bank products and services are offered by E*TRADE Bank, a Federal savings bank, Member FDIC, or its subsidiaries. More information is available at www.etrade.com.

