Eco Oro Obtains Secured Term Loan

VANCOUVER, April 20, 2018 /CNW/ - Eco Oro Minerals Corp. ("Eco Oro" or the "Company") (CSE: EOM) announces that it has entered into a loan agreement (the "Agreement") with Trexs Investments, LLC ("Trexs"), an entity managed by Tenor Capital Management Company, L.P. ("Tenor"), with respect to a secured term loan (the "Loan"). The total principal amount of the Loan is US$15,190,000.

The Loan will be funded by way of two advances, the first in the amount of US$7,668,532 and the second in the amount of US$7,521,468. The terms of the Agreement require that the first advance be made upon execution of the Agreement. The second advance will be made following the satisfaction of additional conditions precedent, including receipt of certain consents from the holders of the Company's contingent value rights ("CVRs") and certain additional security being put in place or Trexs receiving an undertaking from the Company with respect to such security.

The first advance will be used to repay the US$4 million advanced to the Company by Trexs last year under the loan agreement between the Company and Trexs dated September 8, 2017 and interest, costs and fees related thereto, as well as certain accounts payable. The Company intends to use the balance of the Loan for general corporate purposes, including short-term working capital needs.

The Loan is due and payable by the Company on July 16, 2018 (the "MaturityDate"), subject to the Company's unilateral right to extend the Maturity Date in three month increments up to a maximum of three times. The Loan is repayable by the Company at any time without penalty after July 16, 2018.

The Loan bears interest at a rate of 0.60% per month, such rate to automatically increase by 0.60% each calendar month, up to a maximum rate of 3.89% per month, calculated monthly in arrears and payable in full on the Maturity Date. The Loan includes an origination fee of US$140,000, an application and processing fee of US$350,000 and a renewal option fee of US$700,000, each payable on the date of the first advance.

The Agreement includes certain covenants and indemnities by the Company, as well as events of default that include the occurrence of any event of default under the terms of the CVRs.

The Agreement was unanimously approved by the directors of the Company, with David Kay abstaining after disclosing his interest in Tenor. The directors unanimously believe that the Loan is in the best interests of the Company and that it is the best alternative available to the Company in the circumstances.

The Company plans to conduct a further analysis of its long term financing options in the near term. Any future financing of the Company will be subject to receipt by the Company of all necessary consents and approvals.

Company Profile

Eco Oro Minerals Corp. is a publicly-traded company and its arbitration (the "Arbitration") against the Republic of Colombia is its core focus.

