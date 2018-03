EFORE PLC Stock Exchange Release March 22, 2018 at 6:50 p.m.



Efore Plc's Annual Report and Corporate Governance Statement 2017 published



Efore Plc's Annual Report for the financial year 2017 has been published in pdf-format and is attached to this stock exchange release. The Annual Report is available on the company's website at www.efore.com.



Also Corporate Governance Statement 2017 has been published and is attached to this stock exchange release. The statement is available on the company's website at www.efore.com and in Annual Report 2017.



Efore Group is an international company which develops and produces demanding power products. Efore's head office is based in Finland and its sales, marketing and product development units are located in China and Europe. In addition, the group has a sales and marketing unit in United States. In the fiscal year ending in December 2017, consolidated net sales totaled EUR 69.9 million and the Group's personnel averaged 432. The company's share is quoted on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.





