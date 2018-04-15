El Dorado Hills Glass Repair Leader, Mac's Discount Glass, Announces New Office for El Dorado County, California

EL DORADO HILLS, Calif., April 15, 2018 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mac's Discount Glass, consistently ranking as one of the best glass repair company in El Dorado Hills, California, is proud to announce the launch of their new office location in El Dorado Hills. At the new location, customer can meet the glass glazers and are able to get quotes in person on glass repair services such as auto glass repairs, home glass repair, and even table top glass installations.

"We are excited to our open our new office location for window glass repair services to residents of El Dorado Hills, CA," explains Erick McNabb, co-owner of Mac's Discount Glass. "We have been repairing windows for over 17 years, and the company has been around for over 20+ years. Therefore, we have deployed a ton of information on our website explaining the services that we provide window glass repair and auto glass services we offer. The new office will be a great way to communicate to our customers."

A NEW OFFICE FOR THE LEADING GLASS REPAIR COMPANY IN EL DORADO HILLS

It's no secret the El Dorado Hills and the entire county of El Dorado are booming with new residents. Not surprisingly, they need glass repair services for their homes and automobiles. For this reason, Mac's Discount Glass is announcing a new office right in the city. Customers are now able to make an appointment to perhaps drop off small items if needed. The glass repair company offers full service glass repair and glass replacement services for residential, commercial, auto, and windows of any kind in homes or businesses. The company services not only in El Dorado Hills, but its surrounding neighboring cities like Roseville and Rancho Cordova and go as far as Placerville to provide window glass replacement and window screen installation.

Customers can learn more about window repair, for example, online by visiting https://www.macsdglass.com/windows/. That link has contact information as well as the company services for window glass repair needs of El Dorado Hills. The page is indicative of the company's local strategy: residents of El Dorado Hills and the city of El Dorado Hills and the surrounding cities can read pages that give information of window repair specifics to their needs to customers in El Dorado Hills. To do so, interested parties should visit the home page and scroll to the bottom to find more information about glass repair services that they offer residents of El Dorado Hills. Indeed, the company even has a page specific to El Dorado Hills glass repair issues at https://www.macsdglass.com/el-dorado-glass-repair/, but the best course of action is to reach out by phone and ask for a consultation or estimate.

ABOUT MAC'S DISCOUNT GLASS

Mac's Discount Glass is family owned and operated by the McNabb family, residents of El Dorado county. The glass repair shop provides amazing service offerings at discounted prices. The family-owned and operated business has been passed down thru the generations, now being run by Erick and Lee McNabb. Mac's Discount Glass specializes in auto glass as well as in glass repairs in buildings such as homes or offices. The company is both a commercial glass repair service and one for residential customers, too. If a customer resides in El Dorado, Folsom, Fair Oaks or other nearby cities, and they have glass repair need such as sliding glass doors or windows or a commercial need, such as a storefront, the company offers free estimates.

