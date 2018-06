Elected Chairman of the Board of AB Linas Agro Group

We hereby inform that on 1 June, 2018 Darius Zubas, a Member of the Board of AB Linas Agro Group (code of legal entity 148030011, registered address Smelynes St. 2C, Panevežys,Lithuania) was elected Chairman of the Board at the first meeting of the new Board.





Investor Relations Specialist

Greta Vaitkeviciene

Ph. + 370 45 507 346