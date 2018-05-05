05.05.2018 04:52:00

Election of Karla Bertocco Trindade for the position of CEO

SÃO PAULO, May 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – Sabesp ("Company" or "Sabesp"), pursuant to the provisions of Article 157, Paragraph 4, of Law 6.404/76 and to the provisions of CVM Instruction 358/02, informs its shareholders and the market in general that the Secretariat of Government of the State of São Paulo submitted today, under the State Governor's order, the recommendation for the State Capital Protection Board (CODED - Conselho de Defesa dos Capitais do Estado) to guide the Board of Directors of the Company to carry out the due measures to elect Karla Bertocco Trindade for the position of CEO.

IR Contacts:
Mario Arruda Sampaio: (55 11) 3388-8664 (maasampaio@sabesp.com.br)
Angela Beatriz Airoldi: (55 11) 3388-8793 (abairoldi@sabesp.com.br)

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/election-of-karla-bertocco-trindade-for-the-position-of-ceo-300643198.html

SOURCE Sabesp (Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo)

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX gehen uneinheitlich ins Wochenende
Der heimische Aktienmarkt wies am Freitag deutliche Abschläge aus.

Nachrichten

pagehit

Online Brokerage über finanzen.at

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision *
pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.at!

Jetzt informieren

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  EuroStoxx 50  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB