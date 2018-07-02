Elsevier's Engineering Village Wins 2018 SIIA CODiE Award

NEW YORK, July 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

As category winner for Best Content Search, Discovery & Analytics, the award confers peer-to-peer recognition for excellence as aresearch platform and digital content solution

Elsevier, the information analytics business specializing in science and health, today announced that Engineering Village has been named the 2018 Best Content Search, Discovery & Analytics product for the SIIA CODiE Awards. SIIA, the Software & Information Industry Association, is the principal trade association for the software and digital content industries. Its recognition of Engineering Village, a comprehensive platform that includes an authoritative collection of engineering databases, acknowledges Engineering Village as the first choice for serious engineering researchers in the education and business communities.

"The 2018 CODiE Award winners are the most innovative, high-impact products in the market. We are happy to recognize these products and the power they have to transform the future of how we do business," said Ken Wasch, President of SIIA.

The SIIA CODiE Award recipients are the companies producing the most innovative businesses technology products across the country, and around the world. The awards are the industry's only peer-reviewed awards program. The first-round review of all nominees is conducted by software and business technology experts with considerable industry expertise, including members of the industry, analysts, media, bloggers, bankers and investors. The scores from the expert judge review determine the finalists. SIIA members then vote on the finalist products, and the scores from both rounds are tabulated to select the winners. Fifty-one awards were given this year for products and services deployed specifically for B2B software, information and media companies. The full slate of CODiE Award winners were announced during a special Award Ceremony in San Francisco on June 12.

"The CODiE Award win affirms the feedback from our engineering research users concerning our recent enhancements to the user interface, improved alerting, and newly-added precision searching capabilities," said Steve Petric, Senior Director of Product Management, Elsevier. "Our goal is to save users time, make it easy to use, and to improve research success, and this recognition reflects the strength of our overall platform capabilities. Also, with specific focus on our unique numerical data indexing and numeric search capabilities, Engineering Village supports the needs of engineering researchers by providing very targeted and relevant results. This means engineering researchers can search for keywords or numbers, such as the size of a component, a thermo-property, or a bit rate. We are truly honored for this recognition from our peers."

Engineering Village is the world's largest engineering literature resource with access to 13 databases and over 190 engineering disciplines. All research has been normalized in English, the common language of engineers, to ensure search relevancy, regardless of the language of the originally authored piece.

Separately, LexisNexis Newsdesk from LexisNexis Group has been named the 2018 Best Content Analytics Solution at the annual SIIA CODiE conference. LexisNexis Group and Elsevier are part of RELX Group.

Details about the winning products can be found at http://www.siia.net/codie/2018-Winners

