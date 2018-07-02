Emergency Nurses Association Recognizes 19 Emergency Departments with Prestigious Lantern Award

DES PLAINES, Ill., July 2, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- The Emergency Nurses Association today announced 19 emergency departments across the nation are receiving the prestigious Lantern Award.

The Lantern Award recognizes emergency departments that demonstrate excellent practice and innovative performance in leadership, practice, education, advocacy and research. It is named in honor of Florence Nightingale, who is credited with changing nursing from an untrained job to a skilled, science-based profession. She is referred to as the "Lady of the Lamp" for her actions during the Crimean War when she worked deep into the night, bringing a lantern with her as she tended to wounded British soldiers as they slept.

"We're excited to bestow 19 emergency departments with the Lantern Award this year," said ENA President Jeff Solheim, MSN, RN, CEN, TCRN, CFRN, FAEN, FAAN. "The Lantern Award acts as a visible symbol to patients that the receiving emergency department values excellence and delivers exceptional care. It shines a light on that emergency department's commitment to providing safe practice and safe care. These departments truly deserve this year's award."

2018 Lantern Award recipients are:

AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center – Hammonton Satellite Emergency Department ( Hammonton, NJ )

) Belton Regional Medical Center Emergency Department – HCA Midwest Health System ( Belton, MO )

) Bethesda Butler Hospital Emergency Department – TriHealth ( Hamilton, OH )

) Bon Secours St. Mary's Hospital Pediatric Emergency Department ( Richmond, VA )

) Boston Children's Hospital Emergency Department ( Boston, MA )

) Hughes Spalding Hospital Emergency Department – Children's Healthcare of Atlanta ( Atlanta, GA )

( ) Inova Loudoun Emergency Department ( Leesburg, VA )

) Inspira Medical Center Elmer Emergency Department ( Elmer, NJ )

) Marin General Hospital Emergency Department ( Greenbrae, CA )

) Morristown Medical Center Emergency Department – Atlantic Health System ( Morristown, NJ )

) Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital Emergency Department ( Winfield, IL )

) Pennsylvania Hospital Emergency Department – Penn Medicine ( Philadelphia, PA )

) Sarasota Memorial Health Care System Emergency Department ( Sarasota, FL )

) St. Anthony Hospital Emergency Department ( Lakewood, CO )

) Suburban Hospital Emergency Department – Johns Hopkins Medicine ( Bethesda, MD )

) Swedish Medical Center Emergency Department – HCA-HealthONE ( Englewood, CO )

) The Reading Hospital Emergency Department – Tower Health System ( West Reading, PA )

) UCLA Medical Center Emergency Department ( Los Angeles, CA )

) UPMC Pinnacle Hanover Hospital Emergency Department ( Hanover, PA )

Lantern Award recipients will be recognized this September at the largest emergency nursing conference in the nation, Emergency Nursing 2018. One representative from each hospital will join Jeff Solheim on stage during the opening session. Additionally, recipient hospitals will be acknowledged during a cocktail reception, as well as with a pictorial display in the Hall of Honor.

The Emergency Nurses Association (ENA) is the premier professional nursing association dedicated to defining the future of emergency nursing through advocacy, education, research, innovation, and leadership. Founded in 1970, ENA has proven to be an indispensable resource to the global emergency nursing community. With more than 43,000 members worldwide, ENA advocates for patient safety, develops industry-leading practice standards and guidelines, and guides emergency healthcare public policy. ENA members have expertise in triage, patient care, disaster preparedness, and all aspects of emergency care. Additional information is available at www.ena.org.

