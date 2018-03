EnLink Midstream Expects No Impact To Financial Results On Revised FERC Policy

(RTTNews) - The EnLink Midstream companies, EnLink Midstream, LLC (ENLC), the General Partner, and EnLink Midstream Partners, LP (ENLK), the Master Limited Partnership, announced that EnLink expects to experience no impact to financial results from the recently revised Federal Energy Regulatory Commission or FERC policy that now disallows income tax cost recovery in master limited partnership or MLP rate structures based on cost of service.

"EnLink's cash flows are expected to be unaffected by the change," said Michael J. Garberding, EnLink President and CEO. "EnLink only operates a small number of interstate, FERC-regulated pipelines, and rates currently charged on those pipelines are not expected to be impacted."