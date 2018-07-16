16.07.2018 23:07:00

EnLink Midstream to Participate in Investor Conferences

DALLAS, July 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The EnLink Midstream companies (EnLink), EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE: ENLC), the General Partner, and EnLink Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: ENLK), the Master Limited Partnership, announced today that representatives of EnLink will attend and meet with investors at the following conferences:

  • Citi One-on-One MLP / Midstream Conference in Las Vegas on Wednesday, August 15, to Thursday, August 16
  • Barclays' 2018 CEO Energy-Power Conference in New York on Tuesday, September 4, to Wednesday, September 5

EnLink Midstream Logo (PRNewsFoto/EnLink Midstream)

A copy of EnLink's latest operations report is available on the Investors' page of EnLink.com

About the EnLink Midstream Companies
EnLink provides integrated midstream services across natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and NGL commodities.  EnLink operates in several top U.S. basins and is strategically focused on the core growth areas of the Permian's Midland and Delaware basins, Oklahoma's Midcontinent, and Louisiana's Gulf Coast. Headquartered in Dallas, EnLink is publicly traded through EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE: ENLC), the General Partner, and EnLink Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: ENLK), the Master Limited Partnership. Visit EnLink.com for more information on how EnLink connects energy to life.

Investor Relations: Kate Walsh, Vice President of Investor Relations, 214-721-9696, kate.walsh@enlink.com
Media Relations: Jill McMillan, Vice President of Public & Industry Affairs, 214-721-9271, jill.mcmillan@enlink.com

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/enlink-midstream-to-participate-in-investor-conferences-300681615.html

SOURCE EnLink Midstream

