Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend

CALGARY, July 16, 2018 /CNW/ - Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Inc. (TSX:ENF) (the Company) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.1883 per common share (Share) to be paid on August 15, 2018 to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 31, 2018. This dividend is designated eligible dividends for Canadian tax purposes that qualify for the enhanced dividend tax credit.

ABOUT ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC.

Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Inc. is a publicly traded corporation. The Company, through its investment in Enbridge Income Fund indirectly holds high quality, low-risk energy infrastructure assets. The Fund's assets consist of a portfolio of Canadian liquids transportation and storage businesses, including the Canadian Mainline, the Regional Oil Sands System, the Canadian segment of the Southern Lights Pipeline, Class A units entitling the holder to receive defined cash flows from the US segment of the Southern Lights Pipeline, and a 50 percent interest in the Alliance Pipeline, which transports natural gas from Canada to the U.S., and interests in more than 1,400 MW of renewable and alternative power generation assets. Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Inc. trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ENF; information about the Company is available on the Company's website at www.enbridgeincomefund.com.

