Enforcement Notice - Decision - IIROC Fines M Partners Inc. and UDP Steven Isenberg

TORONTO, July 12, 2018 /CNW/ - On June 28, 2018, a Hearing Panel of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) accepted a Settlement Agreement, with sanctions, between IIROC staff and M Partners Inc. (M Partners) and Steven Isenberg.

M Partners admitted it failed to comply with its trading supervision obligations and failed to maintain a proper audit trail. Mr. Isenberg admitted that he did not take adequate steps to supervise M Partners' compliance with its regulatory obligations regarding trading supervision and the maintenance of a proper audit trail, and failed to promote compliance at M Partners.

Specifically, M Partners and Mr. Isenberg admitted that:

(a) Between February 2015 and August 2016, M Partners:









i. failed to comply with its trading supervision obligations, contrary to UMIR 7.1; and









ii. failed to maintain a proper audit trail by not recording specific information relating to orders as required by Part 11 of the Trading Rules (National Instrument 23-101), contrary to UMIR 10.11(1).







(b) Between February 2015 and August 2016, Steven Isenberg, as Ultimate Designated Person ("UDP"), did not take adequate steps to supervise M Partners' compliance with its regulatory obligations regarding trading supervision and the maintenance of a proper audit trail and failed to promote compliance at M Partners, contrary to IIROC Dealer Member Rule 38.5(c).



Pursuant to the Settlement Agreement, M Partners and Mr. Isenberg agreed to the following penalty:

(a) M Partners will pay a fine of $120,000; and



(b) Mr. Isenberg will pay a fine of $70,000.

M Partners also agreed to pay costs in the amount of $10,000.

The Settlement Agreement is available at https://docs.iiroc.ca/DisplayDocument.aspx?DocumentID=E7D656FD611948C89EB2682FE0277FEB&Language=en

IIROC formally initiated the investigation into M Partners' conduct in March 2015. M Partners is an IIROC-regulated firm.

IIROC formally initiated the investigation into Mr. Isenberg's conduct in April 2015. The conduct occurred while he was the Ultimate Designated Person for M Partners, and he continues to be registered in that capacity.

The Hearing Panel's decision will be made available at www.iiroc.ca.

